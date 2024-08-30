- Appointed new head of Frankfurt's Historical Museum

The City of Frankfurt's Cultural Division has chosen Doreen Mölders as the fresh director for the Frankfurt Historical Museum, replacing Jan Gerchow who retires come July's end. In her statement, Culture Chief Ina Hartwig praised Mölders as a skilled museum administrator and a brilliant scientist, famed for her progressive and modern principles in the field of museum management.

Mölders, now 48, honed her skills in history and archaeology at the universities of Freiburg and Leipzig. Her latest post was as the head of the Westphalian State Museum for Archaeology and Cultural History for the Westphalian-Lippe Regional Association.

Being the city's oldest museum, the Frankfurt Historical Museum, according to Mölders, serves as an inspiration for numerous other cultural establishments by virtue of its innovative museum work. She expressed her elation at the opportunity to contribute to this institution's future, as it stands as one of Europe's largest city museums, showcasing diverse themes from the city's past, present, and future in its exhibits.

The City of Frankfurt's Cultural Division will entrust Doreen Mölders' expertise to the personnel at the Frankfurt Historical Museum, considering her background in museum management and archaeology. Mölders highlighted the importance of the museum's personnel in maintaining the institution's reputation as one of Europe's largest city museums, known for its progressive and innovative exhibits.

Read also: