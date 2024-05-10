Apple's recent ad prompts criticism from viewers, who claim it misses the mark.

A promotional video for Apple's newly released iPad Pro shares a similar vibe to other viral videos where items are destroyed by a hydraulic press. The ad, which was shared on social media by none other than Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, features various creative tools such as a metronome, a vinyl record player, cans of paint, and a CRT TV, among others, scattered on a metal platform.

The camera zooms out, and a massive hydraulic press comes crashing down on the items, crushing them in a matter of seconds. As the press rises back up, the rubble is replaced by a shiny new iPad Pro. A voiceover announces, "The most powerful iPad ever is also the thinnest." The commercial's soundtrack is "All I Ever Need Is You," a 1972 hit by Sonny & Cher.

The popularity of videos featuring the destruction of everyday items through the use of hydraulic presses has grown in recent years, partly due to their captivating and shocking nature. This trend seems to be why Apple chose to frame their ad in such a way. The intention appears to be that the iPad Pro is so powerful it can replace the need for other creative tools.

However, the response from viewers has been mixed. One commenter said, "I'm not sure 'wanton destruction of all the good and beautiful things is (sic) this world' was really the vibe you were trying for," while another remarked, "I can't relate to this video at all. It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators."

CNN has attempted to reach out to Apple for comment.

Some users found the ad to be despair-inducing rather than engaging. As one X user stated, "It's a creative concept & good execution, but wow the ad made me surprisingly sad!" Another user made a similar observation about the song choice, adding, "The ad should have been about capturing and honoring the essence of what's so special about all these things and experiences to bring them together in a device, not crushing the soul out of them."

There have been several instances when companies' ads have not resonated with viewers as intended, such as the controversial Peloton holiday ad or the Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial. With concerns growing over how technology could replace jobs and the detrimental effects of spending excessive time on social media, many consumers are becoming increasingly skeptical of its role in modern life.

A reporter from the Wall Street Journal remarked: "This ad perfectly encapsulates the insight that people think technology is killing everything we ever found joy in. And then presents that as a good thing." They added, "I haven't seen such a visceral backlash to a spot in a long time."

Clearly, Apple's choice of advertising method hasn't gone down particularly well with some viewers, invoking feelings of sadness and defense of creators' tools. The practice of replacing tools with technology may not be as appealing to some as it seems to be for others.

