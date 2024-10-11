Skip to content
Apple's associated laborers detained in an enigmatic incident in China

Four staff members affiliated with Taiwan's leading iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn, have been apprehended in China under peculiar and unconventional circumstances, as reported by Taiwan's administration.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Laborers toil at a Foxconn facility situated in Zhengzhou, Henan province, during 2021.
The Council of Mainland Affairs in Taiwan, talking to Reuters on Thursday, shared that four of their workers were apprehended in Zhengzhou, the main city of Henan province, known for its significant Foxconn factory producing Apple's iPhones (AAPL). They were held under suspicion of committing an offense akin to "betrayal of trust."

The council highlighted the peculiarity of this situation.

It suggested that this matter might be intertwined with minor instances of corruption and misuse of power by Chinese security personnel, though it did not disclose any information.

Foxconn remained silent on the matter.

The council asserted that Foxconn had reported no losses and that the employees had not harmed the company in any way.

"This has significantly impacted the trust of companies. We urge the relevant authorities across the Taiwan Strait to look into this matter and handle it promptly," the council said.

Attempts to receive comments from China's Taiwan Affairs Office beyond work hours were unsuccessful.

In June, the Taiwanese government elevated its travel advisory for China, advising its citizens to avoid travel, unless necessary, due to a warning from Beijing against executing individuals labeled as diehard supporters of Taiwan independence.

Beijing persistently views democratically governed Taiwan as its own land, which is strongly contested by the Taipei administration.

Taiwanese businesses have invested substantial funds in China since the country initiated its major economic reforms around four decades ago, drawn by their shared culture and language, as well as significantly lower costs.

The council expressed concerns about how this incident could potentially affect business relations between Taiwanese companies and China.

Given the significant investment Taiwanese businesses have made in China, this situation could potentially impact the trust and cooperation between the two sides in the business sector.

