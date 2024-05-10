Apple provokes with iPad marketing campaign

Apple's marketing video for their new iPad Pro caused a stir, but for all the wrong reasons. Instead of excitement, it's angering audiences. The video aims to showcase the powerful capabilities of the Pro model, but it does so in a controversial fashion.

Apple wanted to capture attention by displaying various artistic tools being crushed, including musical instruments like a trumpet and piano, paint pots, cameras, a sculpture, and a video game console. However, viewers are expressing outrage over the video, even though the destruction seems to be computer-generated. Tools of creativity being crushed sparked massive criticism in online communities, with actor Hugh Grant leading the charge. He criticized the "destruction of the human experience" perpetrated by Silicon Valley.

Apple responded by issuing an apology, saying they would no longer air the commercial on television. Tor Myhren, Apple's advertising manager, emphasized the company's commitment to creating products geared towards creatives. "We missed the mark with this video and we're sorry," Myhren told Ad Age. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, posted the video on Tuesday during the presentation of the new iPad models on X and highlighted that the iPad could be used for various creative projects.

The new iPad Pro comes with the M4 chip, more suited to AI-driven applications. This model line will also feature an OLED screen. Apple also highlighted that the 13-inch model is the thinnest Apple device yet, measuring at 5.1mm thick. Apple is looking to grow its iPad business with new models and make it more of a competitor to their own Mac computers.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de