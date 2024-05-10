Apple offers apology for contentious iPad Pro commercial.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, drew criticism on social media for a recent post promoting the company's new iPad Pro. The ad, which showed Apple products destroying symbols of human creativity, was perceived by some to be celebrating technology's dominance over human art.

Apple's Vice President of Marketing Communications, Tor Myhren, offered an apology to AdAge, saying, "At Apple, creativity is in our DNA. We're sorry if the video we released didn't live up to that vision. Our intention was to showcase the power of the new iPad Pro, but we fell short. We aim to design products that let creatives express themselves and bring their ideas to life."

Apple confirmed the statement, but didn't provide further comment.

The ad depicted musical instruments, paint cans, an '80s arcade game, and a human bust all being crushed by a giant press, with the new iPad Pro being the only thing left intact. Cook's X account shared, "Introducing the new iPad Pro: the slimmest device we've ever created, with a stunning display and the speed of the M4 chip. Let's see what you can create!"

Many users on social media found the ad offense, criticizing the imagery of destruction and the notion that technology could replace human creativity. "The symbolism of mindlessly crushing creative tools is an interesting choice," said one user, while another remarked, "This ad convinced me I need less technology in my life."

Some saw the ad as insensitive during a time when there are concerns about artificial intelligence taking jobs in various fields, including creativity. Actor Hugh Grant described Apple's ad as "the destruction of the human experience."

In response, Apple has decided not to air the commercial on television, AdAge reports. The ad remains on Cook's X account.

