Apple may sell watches in the USA again

A medical technology company is accusing Apple of patent infringement, specifically in relation to the technology for measuring the oxygen content in the blood in the new Apple Watches. The company stopped selling the models in question in the USA a few days ago. Now they are coming back after all - at least for the time being.

In the patent dispute between Apple and a medical technology company, a US court has suspended a ban on the import and sale of the latest Apple Watch models in the USA for the time being. The competent federal appeals court decided to suspend the ban on the import and sale of the watches until the appeal proceedings have been concluded. An Apple spokesperson announced that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be available again in Apple Stores in the USA and on the Apple website from Thursday.

The import and sales ban came into force on Tuesday. US President Joe Biden's administration had previously decided not to veto a decision by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) in October. Apple had already halted sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models last week as a precautionary measure due to the patent dispute. However, this only applied to the company's own sales platforms. The corresponding models were still available from other retailers.

The ITC had justified its ban on the grounds that Apple had infringed two patents held by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories. Masimo had appealed to the ITC in 2021 and accused Apple of having copied a technology for measuring the oxygen content in blood using light beams, for which the company holds a patent.

Apple itself denies the allegations and filed an appeal with a US federal court on Tuesday. This court has now provisionally ruled in favor of Apple. At the end of 2022, Apple itself filed two complaints against Masimo with the ITC, alleging that it had copied Apple's smartwatch technology.

