Appearing as though Bayer Leverkusen were a malevolent entity.

This season, Bayer Leverkusen has already claimed the German Championship, made it to the DFB Cup final, and now they're in the Europa League final. The journey to this point has been impressive. Although AS Roma has little hope of winning, Bayer is currently on the verge of elimination.

FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund; if they were to combine their names, it would resemble "Babaorum, Aquarium, Laudanum, and Kleinbonum." These teams can't seem to defeat Bayer Leverkusen, just like the legendary, fortified Roman camps in Brittany couldn't capture the small Gallic village of the indomitable. However, no matter their efforts, the Roman camps ended up suffering a vicious defeat at the hands of Asterix, Obelix, and friends. Similarly, no attempt can stop the Bayer Leverkusen footballers this season. They're unstoppable, replacing Benfica Lisbon as the new European record holders. Between 1963 and 1965, the Portuguese had gone undefeated for 48 matches.

On Thursday evening, AS Roma was determined to put an end to Bayer's invincibility, which spans over 48 competitive matches without a loss. However, it was Josip Stanisix who dribbled and scored. By the 97th minute, around 11 p.m., the BayArena erupted in cheers: 2:2. Incredible. Unbelievable! "It's hard to explain," said the surprised and inspired "Chef de Mission" Xabi Alonso, who found himself speechless once again due to the team's ability to come back. He later described reaching the final as "great."

Undoubtedly, Bayern's performance was impressive, especially under the leadership of Xabi Alonsix. Their relentless pursuit of victory was on full display through their skill on the ball, organization of the game, and unwavering determination. Players like Granik Xhaka and the world champion Exequiel Palacios were crucial to their success. However, even with all these strengths, they couldn't score the crucial goal. Out of 32 shots they took, only a few were stopped by goalkeeper Mile Svilar, while some were close or just missed their mark.

But in the end, it was Xabi Alonso who raised his arms in celebration and happiness, a true embodiment of the word "madness." Since this season, Bayer Leverkusen has demonstrated this quality, scoring 32 goals from the 80th minute onwards and 14 goals in stoppage time. Their fierce determination to score is unmatched. Captain Granit Xhaka, nicknamed the most powerful soccer emperor in Europe, expressed his amazement at the team's last-minute punch. However, he wasn't surprised; he knew how passionate his teammates were.

The most significant example of this intensity was shown by Florian Wirtz. Despite his injury which kept him out until the 81st minute, Wirtz was brought in as a late substitute. With their backs against the wall and facing the possibility of their first loss of the season and the end of their dream, Alonso took a risk. Wirtz's arrival caused the stadium to tremble. At this point, Bayer was 2-0 down, and the first-leg lead had been eliminated. It seemed unlikely that they could recover, yet the dominating performance in Rome and Leverkusen made it hard for anyone to believethat soccer justice was being served. Two unfortunate penalties saw AS Roma level the score: Jonathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun (41') and Adam Hložek's hand was struck by the ball (65'). Both decisions were justified, with Leandro Paredes converting both.

Despite their outstanding play, AS Roma still seemed to sense a chance to turn the tables. They were clearly behind, but they had managed to score despite their inferior performance. Could there be a shocking loss for Bayer? Would last year's heartbreaking failure in the semifinals against Roma repeat itself? Suddenly, Bayer appeared vulnerable after a season of unshakeable dominance; had their luck run out, was their karma account empty? The stadium DJ played David Guetta's "Kill me slow" just before the game. Could their dream of a treble really come to an abrupt end? Despite being the dominant force, they found themselves in a desperate situation, on the brink of defeat.

Bayer Leverkusen relentlessly persisted, never abandoning hope. In the Champions League, Real Madrid is renowned for its daring dance on the brink of disaster, always returning to the stage at the last possible moment. This is what the famous club represents. It's like a Phoenix, never dying. Perhaps it's worth learning from the best and copying. A good replica is preferable to a poor one. Tireless Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adli kept moving at high speeds. Adli came close to scoring in the 73rd minute. The match had devolved into utter chaos. The French assaulted while the Italians defended, using all their strength, even employing a bicycle kick to clear the ball when necessary. "Kill me slowly!" Then, in the 82nd minute, a Leverkusen corner led to a miraculous sequence. The keeper Svilar plunged, obstructed by his own player, and the ball smacked against Gianluca Mancini, leaving him and Leverkusen incredulous. What a bizarre goal!

"I would have been extremely dissatisfied ..."

Bayer was back, Bayer reached the semifinals. Nonetheless, it hadn't quite quenched their thirst. The score was still 1-2, although they had played 48 games without a loss. The relentless Werkself pressed forward, driven by the impression that they were the devil incarnate. Xhaka acknowledged: "I would have been extremely dissatisfied if we'd advanced and lost." Greed dominates them. Coincidentally, they travel to VfL Bochum on Sunday, where they could eradicate their current 50-game unbeaten record. However, the last team to defeat Bayer in a competitive match was VfL on the final day of the season before.

Frimpong, whom the Italians particularly disliked, continued his relentless pursuit. He started running consistently from the 19th minute. Leonardo Spinazzola laid injured on the turf, but Frimpong bypassed the request from his coach not to provoke the contest by sprinting off instead. While his attack fizzled, it triggered the first disagreement of the evening, with flare-ups occurring more frequently. The Italians had decided to employ playing with emotions as part of their strategy.

"We had it under control"

"We knew that and had it pretty well under control," said match-winner Stanisic later. This wasn't necessarily the case for Frimpong, who continuously provoked during disturbances. His playful teasing of opponents and the Roma bench stirred emotions without letting them boil over. It was a heated confrontation on the field and on the sidelines. The Roma and Bayer players frequently insulted each other verbally. Coaches Xabi Alonso and Daniele de Rossi eventually stepped in to defuse any situations. Alonso showered praise on both sides: "We gave our all and came very close to achieving a remarkable feat. However, they were simply too formidable. They earned the right to move on to the finals." On the inexplicable prowess of Bayer Leverkusen, he added: "Some seasons are just blessed by the Almighty." Bayer Leverkusen, the town of the unstoppable, stood steadfast. And once again, the stadium DJ added to the festivities. Moments after the final whistle, he played "Bella Ciao." The given name has dark undertones.

They jumped victoriously in front of their own corner, astonished and filled with anticipation for the upcoming events: "It could be a revolutionary week," said Stanisic. Following their success in reaching the Europa League finals, their schedule includes the final league match against FC Augsburg, the Champions Trophy presentation, the European Cup final in Dublin, and the DFB Cup final against 1. FC Kaiserslautern, followed by a celebration with their fans. Could they emerge as triple winners?

