Frankfurt Regional Court - Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Last Generation will enter the next stage on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the activist was given a penalty order for 60 daily rates of 30 euros each.

She lodged an appeal against this. The district court in Frankfurt am Main finally sentenced her to two months in prison on probation in May last year. After the verdict, the young woman appealed. Now the district court in Frankfurt is hearing the case.

Court dates Last Generation

Source: www.stern.de