Appeal to support the solar industry in Germany

 Anne Legman
1 min read
Energy - Appeal to support the solar industry in Germany

Cross-party politicians from Saxony have called for a clear commitment from the federal government to the German solar industry. In a letter to the federal government and the Bundestag, they warn that thousands of jobs could be lost, particularly in eastern Germany. It is also important to limit dependence on China. "The solar industry provides us with the cheapest technology for generating energy - Germany must not give up this expertise." This requires fair competitive conditions.

The industry has long complained about price dumping of solar modules by Chinese manufacturers. There are several producers of solar modules in Saxony: Solarwatt, Heckert Solar and Meyer Burger. Meyer Burger also operates a cell production facility in Saxony-Anhalt.

"We need a fast solar path for Germany," reads the letter, which was obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "We need a commitment to locations like Freiberg. We need a commitment to safeguarding the technology. And we need it now." The signatories include the non-partisan District Administrator of Central Saxony, Dirk Neubauer, the ministers responsible for energy and the economy, Wolfram Günther (Greens) and Martin Dulig (SPD), as well as members of the Bundestag from the SPD, Greens, CDU and FDP.

Source: www.stern.de

