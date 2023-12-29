Emergency services - Appeal from minister: No firecrackers in flood regions

In view of the flooding situation in many parts of Lower Saxony, Environment Minister Christian Meyer is appealing for people to refrain from using fireworks on New Year's Eve in the affected regions. The Green politician said in Hanover on Friday that fireworks should be avoided in these areas and organized fireworks should be used instead. This could reduce the number of deployments for the heavily-stretched forces. State fire director Dieter Rohrberg emphasized that the frequency of operations is very high on New Year's Eve anyway. A government spokeswoman said that the decision had been made against a general ban on firecrackers because many citizens use them responsibly.

Source: www.stern.de