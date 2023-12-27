Apparently another ship hit in attack on Crimean port

The Ukrainian air force claims to have destroyed the Russian landing ship "Novocherkassk". However, the attack on the port of Feodosiya apparently also damaged another Moscow ship.

The Ukrainian air attack on the landing ship "Novocherkassk" in the port of the city of Fe odosiya in Crimea has apparently severely hit another Russian naval vessel. The US-funded broadcaster Radio Liberty, citing recent satellite images from December 26, reports that the training ship UTS-150 was partially sunk. According to the report, the training ship was anchored not far from the "Novocherkassk".

According to the Ukrainian air force, the "Novocherkassk" was hit with cruise missiles and destroyed on Tuesday. Photos and videos of a large explosion could be seen on social networks. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack, but only spoke of damage to the ship without giving any further details. According to officially unconfirmed reports, the "Novocherkassk" is said to have been loaded with combat drones and other ammunition.

One person was killed in the "enemy attack", according to Sergei Aksyonov, the Crimean crew chief appointed by Moscow. Two people were also injured. The information cannot be verified. Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Ukrainian navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that there could have been around 80 people on the "Novocherkassk" at the time of the attack. "As a rule, such ships do not remain in port without a crew," said Pletenchuk.

A few hours after the attack, Russia is said to have withdrawn two ships from the Bay of Feodosiya. This was reported by Radio Liberty, citing a photo. However, due to the distance and visibility, it was not possible to identify the ships. Judging by their size, however, they were possibly a warship and a military boat, according to the broadcaster.

According to Ukrainian sources, eleven Russian ships have been sunk since the start of the war. The sinking of the "Moskva", the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, attracted particular attention last year.

Source: www.ntv.de