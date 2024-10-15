Apparent instances of brutal treatment and unjust detentions surface in Venezuela.

In Venezuela, as reported by the UN, severe violations of human rights have occurred, particularly surrounding the controversial presidential election. The UN Independent International Investigation Commission's report reveals incidents such as arbitrary detentions, torment, forced disappearances, and sexual violence. These abuses, it claims, form part of a strategic scheme to stifle dissenting voices and potential opponents. Victims include minors and individuals with disabilities.

The investigation, building on the commission's initial report from September 20, uncovers various human rights infringements by the Venezuelan government, security forces, and pro-government armed civilian groups before, during, and post the July election.

To coerce detainees into admitting to severe offenses like terrorism, they were also menaced with torture. The report points out that the absence of concrete evidence and the absence of defense lawyers left the victims in a precarious position, as a confession could lead to disproportionately harsh imprisonment terms. Children and adolescents in custody face similar risks.

The election on July 28 was tainted by fraud allegations, with the loyalist electoral body proclaiming Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner. However, the opposition argued election manipulation and declared their candidate, Edmundo González, the victor.

Unrest broke out following the election, which was subsequently suppressed by the authorities in a violent manner. According to the investigation commission, 25 individuals lost their lives in the most recent incidents. "Hundreds more were injured, while thousands were detained, solely for exercising their fundamental right to freedom of speech," it stated further.

The report also mentions instances of other forms of oppression, such as censorship and suppression of free media. The arbitrary arrests extend beyond adults, impacting those with diverse backgrounds, including political dissidents and journalists.

