Apparent Gun Supports from Moscow Suggested by Satellite Evidence in Houthi Militia's Arsenal

The Houthi militants in Yemen have once more amplified their attacks on commercial vessels using rockets, following the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It's presumed they're supporting Palestinians, but there seem to be additional motives in Moscow. As per a report, the satellite data for these attacks seems to originate from there.

According to a recent article in "The Wall Street Journal," the Houthis might have utilized Russian satellite data offered through Iranian intermediaries to pinpoint ships with rockets and drones. The Houthi militia is an integral part of the "Axis of Resistance," led by Iran and directed against Israel, in addition to Hezbollah from Lebanon and the radical Islamic Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. This organization, which has controlled a significant portion of Yemen for years, frequently targets ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, allegedly in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Over 100 Houthi attacks over the past year have resulted in the deaths of four sailors. The United States and Britain have been bombing Houthi targets in Yemen since January in response to the Houthi attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been striving to alleviate his country's political and economic isolation by the West ever since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Analysts informed "The Wall Street Journal" that Putin was attempting to instigate instability in the Middle East and Asia to particularly annoy the United States. The escalating conflict in the Middle East, triggered by the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has absorbed resources and attention at a time when Washington has been focusing on threats from Russia and China. "For Russia, any flare-up anywhere is beneficial, as it diverts the world's attention away from Ukraine, and the USA has to deploy resources - Patriot systems or artillery shells. Since the Middle East is involved, it's clear what the USA will opt for," said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, a think tank situated in Berlin.

Recent allegations have surfaced about North Korea sending troops to Russia. These are claimed to be aiding in the repulsion of Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk. Russia has continually denied these allegations. Upon concluding the Brics summit in Kazan, Putin gave an ambiguous response: "We have never doubted that the North Korean leadership takes our agreements seriously. What we intend to do, similar to this article, is our prerogative."

The United States and Britain have expressed concerns about the use of Russian satellite data in the Houthi attacks, potentially disrupting their shipping efforts in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Despite the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Putin has been keen on alleviating Russia's political and economic isolation, which might involve instigating instability in the region to divert attention away from Ukraine.

