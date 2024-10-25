Apparent Capture of Fleeing Mafia Narcotics Trafficker in Colombia

Colombian authorities apprehended a wanted Neapolitan mafia member on Friday, identified as Luigi Belvedere. Belvedere is suspected of functioning as a go-between between Colombian drug syndicates and the Camorra in Naples. This fugitive had been sentenced to over 18 years in prison for his role in international drug trafficking but managed to evade capture since December 2020. He was apprehended in Medellín, Colombia.

Police allegation reveals that Belvedere, residing in Caserta, which is north of Naples, was "experienced in smuggling cocaine illegally." He is believed to have served as a liaison between Colombian cartels and specific Camorra families, specifically the Casalesi, a notorious offshoot of the Camorra.

Investigators discovered Belvedere in Colombia, where he was reportedly engaged in orchestrating drug deliveries from South America to Europe. To further solidify their case, Italian police released an image of Belvedere paying his respects at the grave of Pablo Escobar, a Medellín cartel founder and leader, who was assassinated in 1993. The 32-year-old Belvedere was tagged as one of the most dangerous fugitives by Italy's Ministry of the Interior. With assistance from Colombian investigators and Europol, Belvedere's trail was eventually picked up.

The Commission, which is a European law enforcement agency, provided crucial intelligence in Belvedere's capture. The apprehension of Luigi Belvedere by Colombian authorities was also welcomed by The Commission, as Belvedere was a person of interest in several ongoing investigations.

