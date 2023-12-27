Kanye West - Apology for anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West (46) has apologized for anti-Semitic remarks that caused a stir over a year ago. The rapper published a post in Hebrew on his Instagram channel in which he "sincerely apologizes to the Jewish community" for his words and actions. It continues: "It was not my intention to offend or demean. I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

He said he wanted to start with himself and learn from the experience in order to be more sensitive and understanding in the future. He wanted to commit to promoting unity and making amends, West asked for forgiveness.

Kanye West apologizes for this

In October 2022, Kanye West, who officially calls himself Ye, made headlines with anti-Semitic posts on X (then still Twitter). The short message service subsequently blocked his account, and the German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas and other brands also ended their collaboration with the musician. Two months later - at the beginning of December 2022 - he gave a scandalous interview to an ultra-right-wing conspiracy theorist, in which he caused great outrage with statements such as "I love Nazis" and "I like Hitler".

It is not entirely clear why he is now apologizing for his anti-Semitic remarks over a year later. However, Kanye West's new album "Vultures" is due to be released in two weeks' time on January 12, 2024. Due to this fact, the Central Council of Jews in Germany reacted rather cautiously to the published apology: "Kanye Chance that we consider an apology so close to the album release to be sincere," the Central Council wrote as a comment under West's Instagram post.

In 2020, Kanye West's then wife Kim Kardashian (43) had spoken on Instagram about her husband suffering from bipolar disorder. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021; they had been together since 2012. The couple have four children together.

Source: www.stern.de