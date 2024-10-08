Apologetic Qantas Issues Sincere Apologies Following Unsuitable Movie Showing on All In-Flight Screens During Sydney to Tokyo Journey

Based on a declaration from the Australian airline to CNN, the incident on the flight from Sydney to Haneda Airport in Tokyo last week saw travelers unable to choose their personal movies due to a technical flaw with the in-flight entertainment system.

As per the announcement, the flight staff were provided with a restricted list of movies to broadcast over all the plane's screens. Owing to the demands of several passengers, a specific title was opted for the entire journey.

The Aussie airline failed to specify the movie in their statement, but posts surfaced on social media, allegedly by passengers on the plane, identified the flick as "Daddio."

This 2023 drama, starring Dakota Fanning and Sean Penn, earned an R rating from the US Motion Pictures Association for "constant use of profanity, explicit sexual content, and brief display of graphic nudity."

A Reddit user, speculated to be on the flight, reported that apart from nudity, the movie included "lots of sexting – the kind where the messages were plainly visible on-screen without the need for headphones."

The post further stated that it took roughly an hour before they transitioned to a more child-friendly movie, causing widespread discomfort, particularly among families and children onboard. Images of the on-screen messages from the film and mentions of passengers' inability to mute or halt their screens were included in the post.

In their statement, Qantas claimed that their crew had made attempts to rectify the screens for passengers who objected to the movie. Upon confirming its infeasibility, they shifted it to a kiddie film.

The airline acknowledged the discomfort caused and apologized, particularly to the passengers who had lodged complaints concerning the content. They also affirmed, "We regret immensely having played such a movie for the entire journey and genuinely apologize to our customers for this unfortunate experience."

"From then on, all screens were set to a family-friendly movie for the remainder of the flight, which is our established practice in infrequent instances of individual movie selection impediment. We are currently examining how the movie was chosen," said the Qantas representative.

Despite the technical issue with the in-flight entertainment system, many travelers on the flight expressed their interest in watching a different movie. Due to this, the Qantas crew decided to change the movie to a family-friendly option, ensuring everyone's comfort during their journey.

