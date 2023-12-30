Fire - Apartment uninhabitable after balcony fire in Gropiusstadt

A balcony in the Gropiusstadt district of Berlin-Neukölln caught fire on Friday evening. Several items of furniture were on fire on the balcony of a first floor apartment in a high-rise building in Walter-May-Weg, according to the Berlin fire department on Saturday. The windows of the apartment had shattered due to the heat. The fire department arrived in the evening with around 50 firefighters and extinguished the flames.

All the residents of the house either brought themselves to safety or were rescued by the emergency services via the stairwell. According to a spokesperson, there were no injuries. The apartment on the first floor was initially uninhabitable due to the heavy smoke and the destroyed windows. The police have not yet been able to say anything about the incident. The "B.Z." had previously reported.

