Hanover - Apartment fire with dead senior citizen: Daughter remains silent on accusations

A 50-year-old woman who is allegedly responsible for the death of her mother in a house fire in Hanover remains silent about the allegations. The background to the crime and the motive are therefore unclear, said a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office in Hanover on Thursday. The autopsy revealed that the body of the 74-year-old had stab wounds - it is suspected that the 50-year-old stabbed her mother and then set fire to the house. It was "not just a matter of fire", the spokeswoman emphasized. Several media outlets had previously reported this.

According to the prosecution, the woman is being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter. The question is whether the 50-year-old woman set the fire to cover up the crime. An arrest warrant has been issued for the daughter, who is in custody.

Residents had alerted the fire department on New Year's Day because smoke was coming from a window in an apartment building. While extinguishing the fire, the firefighters discovered the body of the 74-year-old tenant. The 50-year-old woman had also been in the apartment and was slightly injured in the fire.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de