- Anton Luchs shows hesitance towards investigating his fresh living space

Coyote Anton explores his fresh abode in the West Erz Mountains with caution. Fitted with a GPS tracking device, the critter mostly sticks to the locale where he got let out from his transport cage last Monday. He acts as reserved as the other dudes, Juno and Chapo, did after their liberation, as per Karin Bernhardt, spokesperson for the State Office for Environment, Agriculture, and Geology. It's anticipated that he'll broaden his territory gradually.

Not long after his debut, the 1.5-year-old Anton revisited his "liberation spot". Subsequently, his position was hard to trace, presumably due to hitting a dead zone. Such conduct isn't shocking to experts. "Anton, who was a coyote bred in captivity, comes with different expectations compared to the two captured female coyotes, Nova and Alva, from the Swiss Jura. He's still figuring out that his movements aren't confined by fences anymore and that he needs to hunt for his own food," shared Bernhardt. Juno and Chapo have successfully adapted to this lifestyle.

Anton spent his early days in a vast breeding enclosure in a Belgian zoo and was trained for release in the coordinated enclosure of the Wildcat Village in Hütscheroda, Thuringia for several months. He passed all the mandatory behavior tests and health exams for release. The aim is to release 20 coyotes by 2027, primarily using wildlife caught in Switzerland and captive-bred ones from zoos. So far, three male coyotes and two females have been let free. Along with Thuringia and Baden-Württemberg, Saxony is the lone federal state that's readmitted this endangered species. The largest populations in Germany exist in the Harz and the Bavarian Forest.

