- Anticipatory residents in Thuringia's Hessian region are excited for the upcoming election.

Eagerness is in the air among Hesse's locals close to the border with Thuringia, as they anticipate the upcoming state election set for this Sunday. As a 75-year-old resident from Rasdorf, Fulda's district, puts it in an anecdotal poll, "It's intriguing because it's happening practically on our doorstep."

He expresses his hope for a "balanced administration from the center" following the election. Nevertheless, he voices reservations about the likelihood of such an outcome. The prominent lead of the AfD in polls and the solid performance of the "Stand Up!" (BSW) alliance leaves him bewildered. "It's hard to believe that in a state like Thuringia, over half of the voters would back political extremism. The political center seems to be fading away."

Impact on federal politics

Marie-Luise van Thiel also pays attention to the state election. She points out, "Thuringia lies adjacent to our Hesse, and the election outcomes have implications for the entire federal politics." The surge in AfD support in Thuringia has left many concerned. She expresses hope that the other parties will appreciate and tackle the concerns that lure voters to AfD or BSW.

"The public is disillusioned with the politics we're experiencing," says the 64-year-old. Support for established parties has waned due to their disconnection from the grassroots. Politicians in both state and federal governments, she adds, "live in distinct circles."

