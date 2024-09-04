- Anticipation for the verdict in the Bingen assault case trial

Following a lethal knifing incident in Bingen-Budesheim nine months ago, a decision is imminent on Thursday (2:30 PM) at the Mainz Regional Court towards a 32-year-old suspect indicted for murdering a person with a blade and injuring other adversaries. The Syrian is facing charges of manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, and causing grievous bodily harm.

Reports suggest that the suspect had a disagreement with a neighbor prior to the incident, who alleged to have scolded him. On the fateful day in Bingen-Budesheim, the neighbor was returning home with two companions in a pickup truck. Upon encountering the accused, a confrontation ensued between a 26-year-old individual and the 32-year-old. It is alleged that the accused then assaulted his opponent with a knife, fatally stabbing him 17 times on a farm track.

Another person was also stabbed and sustained serious wounds before he could dash into the car and attempt an initial escape with the driver. The vehicle later stopped in a courtyard. Shortly after, the accused allegedly reappeared, continuing his attack using a pitchfork. A neighbor eventually managed to seize the knife from the attacker.

During the court proceedings that began in mid-June, the prosecution demanded a 13-year and 4-month prison sentence. On the other hand, the defense argued for a 8-year and 4-month sentence, citing that their client harbored fears towards the neighbors.

The defendant's attorney mentioned during the trial that their client had harbored feelings of animosity towards other neighbors as well. Despite injuring another individual during the incident, the court will consider the impact on other potential victims in their sentencing decision.

Read also: