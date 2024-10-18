Anticipation for a truce in Gaza dampened by complex politics as Harris journeys to Michigan

Harris was the first U.S. figure to publicly comment on the significant event. While aboard Air Force One, en route to Germany, President Joe Biden and his team drafted a statement celebrating Sinwar's death and advocating for a new ceasefire negotiation.

Biden's statement was delivered to inboxes at 2:10 p.m. ET, and just five minutes later, Harris stepped in front of cameras. The coordination between the President and Vice President's teams was meticulous.

The strategic move, executed by Harris, has attracted criticism for her handling of the Middle Eastern conflict. However, she has remained committed to Biden's strategy despite the scrutiny.

Sinwar's death might not simplify the Middle Eastern politics for Harris. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators voiced their frustrations at a campaign event in Wisconsin where she spoke. The following day, while in Michigan for a three-stop tour, the contentious politics would likely persist.

The Israel war has added complexity in her pursuit of votes within Michigan's substantial Arab- and Muslim-American population in the Detroit metro area. Many in this community have expressed dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's unwavering support for Israel and its reluctance to limit weapons supply to the country.

Defying political pressure, Harris has refrained from expressing her unique approach to the conflict. Instead, she has highlighted the potential of the ceasefire and hostage negotiations, which have been stalled for weeks.

A meeting with Arab-American leaders in Michigan earlier this month urged Harris to distance herself from Biden's approach to the conflict. However, on Thursday, her stance was parallel to the President's, utilizing Sinwar's death to advocate for a restart in hostage talks.

During her speech, Harris emphasized that "This moment offers us a chance to bring an end to the Gaza war." She stressed that "the war must conclude in a manner that guarantees Israel's security, the release of hostages, the termination of suffering in Gaza, and the Palestinians' right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination." Concluding her speech, she declared, "It's time for the post-conflict era to commence."

Hours later, while on the tarmac in Berlin, Biden acknowledged congratulating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but also emphasized "It's now time to move beyond the Gaza war." He added, "We'll be figuring out what the 'day after' looks like, how we can ensure Gaza's security and progress."

