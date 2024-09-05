- Anticipation builds for the verdict in the Bingen assault trial

Following a lethal knife incident in Bingen-Buedesheim nine months prior, a judgement is due today at 2:30 PM in the Regional Court of Mainz versus a 32-year-old suspect. He stands accused of murdering a man with a knife last October and harming other parties. The Syrian man is being charged with manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, and grievous bodily harm.

According to reports, the suspect had a heated argument with a neighbor beforehand, who supposedly scolded him. During this argument, the neighbor was on his way home with two friends in a pickup truck. Upon seeing the suspect, a 26-year-old intervened, allegedly engaging the 32-year-old in a physical altercation. The suspect is said to have then attacked his adversary with a knife, stabbing him 17 times, resulting in the man's death on a rural road.

Another individual also sustained knife wounds and severe injuries before managing to leap into the pickup truck and attempt an escape with the driver. They drove into a courtyard. Shortly afterward, the suspect is reported to have reappeared, continuing the attack with a pitchfork. Another neighbor eventually managed to disarm the suspect with a knife.

At the trial's commencement in early June, the prosecution argued for a 13-year and 4-month prison sentence. In defense of their client, the lawyers proposed an 8-year and 4-month sentence, mentioning that the suspect was fearful of his neighbors.

The initial hearing for the 32-year-old suspect's case was held in the Regional Court of Mainz, but today, the trial moves to the Court of First Instance for the final verdict. Despite defending the suspect's actions due to fear of his neighbors, the severity of the crimes committed, including manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, may result in a harsher sentence.

