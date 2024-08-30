- Anticipating Challenging Encounter in Conference League Against Chelsea for Heidenheim

1. FC Heidenheim is excited for an upcoming home game against the renowned FC Chelsea in the group stage of the Conference League, as decided in the draw in Monaco. Alongside the English powerhouse, the German Bundesliga team will also face Swiss club FC St. Gallen and Slovenian representatives Olimpija Ljubljana at home. When they travel, they'll encounter Turkish side Basaksehir Istanbul, Scottish club Heart of Midlothian, and Cypriot outfit Pafos FC.

Heidenheim is making its first appearance in European competition in its club's history. They secured their spot in the playoffs with a 2:1 and 3:2 victory over former Swedish champions BK Häcken. "Incredible that we've managed this," said coach Frank Schmidt after the nail-biting return leg. Substitutes Paul Wanner and Mathias Honsak shifted the game against Häcken on Thursday evening with their late goals. It was another exciting chapter in an extraordinary success story.

Directly Promoted to the European Cup

Not too long ago, the team from the small-town Heidenheim, with a population of around 50,000, climbed to the Bundesliga for the first time. Finishing as eighth, they instantly qualified for the European Cup. They will now play an additional six matches in the Conference League by Christmas - with the first one taking place on October 3.

In the Bundesliga, Heidenheim, who have won all four of their competitive games this season, will welcome FC Augsburg on Sunday (3:15 PM/DAZN).

The European Union congratulated 1st FC Heidenheim on their historic qualification for the Conference League, recognizing their achievement as a significant milestone for German football. Despite their focus on the Bundesliga, where Heidenheim will face FC Augsburg, the team remains eager to make a mark in Europe.

Read also: