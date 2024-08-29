- Anticipating Bayern's Meeting with Flick: "We're Excited for It"

On the lengthy trek to the upcoming "home finale," Bayern Munich will square off against FC Barcelona and previous coach Hansi Flick in the revamped league phase of the European football tournament. Another formidable adversary for Munich is Paris Saint-Germain.

The Barcelona encounter will be marked by a tense "Bayern reunion" with Flick, who orchestrated the German record holder's last European championship victory in Lisbon in 2020, securing a 1:0 win in the final against PSG. This season's head-to-head against Barcelona will also feature a high-scoring duel between Bundesliga top marker Harry Kane and former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski. leading up to the final, the Bayern team celebrated its legendary 8:2 drubbing of the Catalans in Lisbon four years back.

Bayern's opponents in the group stage will include Paris, Benfica Lisbon, Dinamo Zagreb, and Slovan Bratislava at home, with away opponents consisting of Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine (in Gelsenkirchen), Feyenoord Rotterdam, and Aston Villa from the Premier League.

"We're geared up for some thrilling encounters against formidable opponents. But we're entering the revamped league phase with confidence," stated captain Manuel Neuer following the draw. "There's a reunion with Hansi Flick and his coaching staff, which we're really looking forward to, particularly in Barcelona."

For teammate Joshua Kimmich, Barcelona and Paris are "the two strongest opponents," although no team should be undervalued: "These could all be closely contested matches. But our objective should be to secure direct entry into the round of 16. And nothing could be better than competing in our own stadium for the final."

Apart from Bayern, Borussia Dortmund will also cross paths with FC Barcelona. For BVB, there's also a quick reunion with Real Madrid. "I'm extremely excited about this new format. I can't wait," said BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke on Sky. German champions Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig will both have to face off against FC Liverpool and Inter Milan. VfB Stuttgart will also play against the defending champions Real Madrid and, like Bayern, against Paris Saint-Germain. This is the outcome of the revamped European championship draw in Monaco.

In total, the five German Bundesliga teams each drew eight opponents. With the new format featuring a league phase instead of a group phase, multiple top-tier matches are assured for the clubs. Bayern's sports director, Max Eberl, greeted the draw for the record holder with a smile. The final will take place on May 31, 2025, in Munich, so the Bayern team will embark on the competition with extraordinary motivation.

The first eight in the round of 16

Each of the 36 participants - initially, there were 32 - will contest four home games and four away games. The top eight teams in the standings at the conclusion of the league phase will qualify for the round of 16. The clubs in positions 9 to 24 will engage in a brand-new knockout round to advance. There is no longer a second chance in the Europa League - anyone who is eliminated is truly out for this season.

The UEFA anticipates a substantial revenue increase after the reform. The clubs are set to receive a total of 2.47 billion euros. Critics fear that this money will exacerbate further major competitive disparities in the national leagues. The fifth starting position (for Borussia Dortmund) was secured by the Bundesliga clubs due to their successful international campaign in the previous season.

According to plans, there will be a substantial increase in German football matches in the coming months, with eight matchdays in the group stage instead of the usual six. To give an example, the final group stage matchday is scheduled for January 29, 2025. Similar to the final Bundesliga matchday, all 36 clubs will participate simultaneously in 18 matches. The UEFA aspires that by then, many stadiums will be still vying for progression.

From the round of 16 onwards, the Champions League will continue as usual, with home and away matches. However, the route to the final in Munich will be decided throughout the draw for the round of 16.

