- Anticipating a challenging encounter in the conference league, Heidenheim prepares to face Chelsea.

1. FC Heidenheim is set to host the esteemed FC Chelsea in their home turf for the group stage of the Conference League, as decided by the draw in Monaco. Alongside the English titans, the German team will also face the Swiss club FC St. Gallen and Slovenian representatives Olimpija Ljubljana in their home matches. Their trips will lead them to Turkish side Basaksehir Istanbul, Scottish club Heart of Midlothian, and Cypriot outfit Pafos FC.

"Welcoming a six-time English Premier League champion and twice Champions League winner, FC Chelsea, to our Voith Arena is sure to be another monumental milestone in our FCH club chronicles," noted Holger Sanwald, the chairperson of Heidenheim, regarding their formidable adversary. "We're ecstatic about the group stage in the Conference League and, as always, our aspiration is to advance to the next round!"

Making their debut in the European Cup, the club from a Ostalb municipality of approximately 50,000 residents climbed to the Bundesliga for the first time last season, finishing eighth in the standings. This immediately qualified them for the European Cup. With six more matches in the Conference League scheduled by Christmas, their first one is set for October 3.

In the Bundesliga, Heidenheim, who have won all four of their competitive games this season, are set to host FC Augsburg on Sunday (3:15 PM/DAZN).

