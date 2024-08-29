- Anticipates Resuming Activities in Bochum (for Stöger)

For Borussia Mönchengladbach's recent recruit Kevin Stöger, it's been an eventful week. First came an invitation to the Austrian national team, followed by his birthday on Tuesday, and then this Saturday, he's set to return to the Bochum Ruhrstadion, where he spent a total of four years with VfL.

"I've got plenty of pals there, not just in the team but also among the staff and the club. From my time there, I've got a good grasp of how Bochum operates, and I can definitely offer some valuable insights to our coaching team," the midfielder shared ahead of Saturday's game (3:30 PM/Sky).

His manager, Gerardo Seoane, is delighted that Stöger's impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the ÖFB squad. "He's built up a strong case for this with his performances over the past season. We're thrilled for him and I hope it serves as an additional boost for him," the Swiss coach added.

