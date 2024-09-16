Anticipates Increased Elbe Water Levels in Lower Saxony Over the Weekend

After the substantial rainfall and flooding in the Czech Republic and Poland, experts predict higher water levels on the Elbe in Lower Saxony in the upcoming days. The current wave of flooding impacting Saxony will cause a significant rise in water levels on the middle Elbe in Lower Saxony by the end of this week, as per the Landesbetrieb für Wasserwirtschaft, Küsten- und Naturschutz (NLWKN) in Lüneburg. While a major flood like those in 2002, 2006, or 2013 isn't predicted based on current forecasts from the Elbe Flood Forecasting Centre in Magdeburg, the conditions for the anticipated higher water levels are currently favorable. The water levels on the Lower Saxon section of the Elbe are currently relatively low, and experts expect that the rainfall will decrease, and there won't be significant inflows from the Elbe's tributaries.

19:19 "The flood wave is still brewing": Brandenburg prepares for floodingIn Brandenburg, some regions along the Oder are expected to be on high alert for flooding this week. The alarm level 1 is possibly going to be issued in Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt, and Frankfurt (Oder) from Wednesday or Thursday. "The flood wave is still brewing," says a spokesperson for the Landesamt für Umwelt (LfU). Water levels are rising sharply, with the highest alarm level 4 expected at the Ratzdorf gauge on Sunday. Brandenburg's state election is also scheduled for Sunday. Counties are preparing for a critical flood situation, with dikes expected to prevent flooding and damages. A crisis team will meet in Frankfurt (Oder) on Tuesday.

18:52 Tusk condemns looting - Aid funds pledgedPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged aid funds worth one billion Zloty (around 240 million euros) for flood victims in the southwest of the country. He announced this at a crisis meeting in Wrocław (Breslau). Affected individuals can submit applications to local authorities immediately, Tusk said. He will also speak with his counterparts in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia later today to jointly seek EU funds to tackle flood damages. Tusk also mentioned reports of looting in flood-hit areas and vowed a tough response against those exploiting the situation.

18:21 Dramatic scenes in Lower Austria: Woman saves herself, man failsThe flood situation remains critical in several countries, with the death toll rising. At least 16 people have died in heavy rainfall from Poland to Austria. Dramatic scenes unfolded in Untergrafendorf, Lower Austria, where a stream turned into a raging river. A woman managed to climb to the first floor of her house, but her husband didn't. She called for help for hours but wasn't heard, a police spokesperson said. The body of her 70-year-old husband was later found, making him the third fatality in Austria.

18:02 Firefighters' Association: Germany Well-Prepared for FloodingThe German Firefighters' Association (DFV) sees Germany well-equipped to handle impending flooding. "Basically, we are well-prepared in Germany for flood situations - also due to recent events," says association president Karl-Heinz Banse to the "Rheinische Post". "Not only have lessons been drawn from the heavy rain events in the Ahr Valley and North Rhine-Westphalia, but also the flood situations in several parts of Germany this year have contributed to this." Planning in the affected regions is running at full speed - "here, units are put on standby, sandbags prepared, weather data observed". The population is also well-informed and can prepare accordingly.

17:30 "Disheartening": Scholz Pledges SupportFederal Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges support to neighboring countries affected by flooding. "The flooding we are seeing is disheartening," says the SPD politician during his visit to Kazakhstan. He has already promised support to the citizens in the affected neighboring countries. "We will help as much as we can."

17:06 Ricarda Lang: "It's Time to Act Now"Green Party leader Ricarda Lang calls for political consequences in the face of the critical situation in flood-affected areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The climate crisis is making floods and heavy rain more frequent, devastating, and likely, she says after consultations of the party executive in Berlin. Politics must not only react, it must also prepare. "Therefore, it's time to act now." The issue of climate protection must be higher on the political priority list. "If Friedrich Merz said last year that the world won't end, it shows today that it has for many people," says Lang, looking at the CDU leader. "That means we must pay more attention to climate protection."

16:41 Austrian Chancellor Allocates Millions for Flood Damage RepairAustrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has initially allocated 300 million euros from the catastrophe fund for repairing flood damage in Austria. These funds can be increased if necessary, says the OVP head of government. Private individuals who have lost property due to the natural disaster can also apply for financial assistance from this fund. The extent of the damage from the multi-day record rainfall in eastern Austria is still unclear.

16:08 Dam Issue in Paczkow: Residents Told to Leave Right AwayIn the town of Paczkow, Poland, located in the southwest, the mayor advises an immediate evacuation of lower-lying neighborhoods following a crack in a dam at a reservoir. Artur Rolka, the mayor, alerts residents via social media, stating, "We can't assure the situation won't get worse." He asks affected residents to reach out to him for assistance, while urging those yet to be hit by the water to evacuate to secure parts of the city. A mandatory evacuation has been enforced due to ignore of a previous voluntary call, according to the mayor, as reported on Polish television. The affected reservoir lies on the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder, above Paczkow.

15:54 Habeck Emphasizes Climate Protection EffortsRobert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor, underscores the need for increased determination in climate protection, pointing to recent flood disasters in various European countries. He tells Funke Mediengruppe that speeding up renewable energy expansion, the energy transition, and eco-friendly manufacturing is crucial. "Regular flooding, incidents like in the Ahr valley, and this year in Bavaria are consequences of the climate crisis," he says. "Thus, our efforts to combat the climate crisis are essential." However, with frequent extreme weather events, preventive measures are also vital, such as stronger dikes, storage systems, and more room for rivers, to better safeguard people.

15:36 Europe's Flood Toll Rises to at Least 15The casualties from flooding in several European countries have now climbed to at least 15. Three deaths have been recorded in Austria, one in the Czech Republic, five in Poland, and six in Romania.

15:21 Poland Declares Disaster State for Flooded RegionsThe Polish government announced a disaster state for flooded areas. A relevant regulation was approved during an emergency meeting in Warsaw, with the state of disaster staying valid for 30 days in portions of Lower Silesia, Silesia, and Opole provinces. This gives authorities the authority to issue orders, as civil liberties and rights are partially restricted, enabling easier evacuation orders, prohibitions of certain areas, and preventing individuals from entering specific locations.

14:59 Frequent and Intense Downpour Reasons ExplainedExtreme rain events and flood risks have become more common, leaving devastated landscapes and roads in Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania. But why are such events happening more frequently? ntv consults high water expert Georg Johann.

14:34 Austrian Train Travel Warning Extended to ThursdayIn light of ongoing weather events all over Austria, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has extended the existing travel warning until September 19, 2024. Passengers are advised to postpone non-essential travel within this duration. Existing tickets remain valid until September 22.

14:19 European Flood Death Toll Rises to 11The death toll from flooding in parts of Austria, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic has climbed to 11. Two more fatalities were reported in Austria, while one person drowned in Krasovka river in Moravia-Silesia, Czech Republic, according to public broadcaster Czech Television, bringing the total to eight. Czech authorities report at least seven missing persons.

14:04 German Government Supports Flood-Stricken EuropeThe German government has expressed sympathy and solidarity with people affected by flooding across European nations. “People in neighboring countries, our partners in Europe, and even in our country may face hardship,” explains government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann. “We closely follow the situation and stand ready to provide assistance.” This affliction in several European countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania, can be devastating at times. She added, “We are shocked by the horrific images and news of casualties and missing persons. In the name of the federal government, we send our condolences and sympathies to all the affected.”

13:43 Orbán Puts International Commitments on HoldHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has canceled all his upcoming international commitments due to the floods in Hungary. “Due to the extreme weather conditions and the flooding in Hungary, I postpone all my international commitments,” Orbán announces on X. He does not specify further details. Previously scheduled to speak during the EU Parliament debate on Hungary's six-month EU Council presidency plan, Orbán often faces confrontation from the EU Parliament and the EU Commission.

13:12 Ostrava Underwater: Dam Ruptures in Czech Republic's Third-Largest CityThe danger of flooding in Ostrava, the Czech Republic's third-largest city, has necessitated the expansion of evacuations. "It seems like there have been dam ruptures in various districts," Environment Minister Petr Hladik explains after an emergency meeting. Some residents were moved out using inflatable boats. Experts estimate that about 100 cubic meters of water are flowing through the openings every second. Efforts are underway to fill the gaps with rocks. With around 285,000 inhabitants, Ostrava sits at the meeting point of several rivers, including the Oder and the Opava. Situated approximately 280 kilometers east of Prague, the mining and manufacturing city is currently experiencing complete disruption in train traffic and a shutdown of a power plant. In nearby Bohumin, both power and mobile phone networks have gone down due to flooding, and many areas have lost their water supply.

12:25 Romania: Floodwaters claim six lives in Carpathian regionThe Carpathian region of Romania has seen six fatalities due to heavy rain and severe flooding, primarily affecting areas like Galati, Vaslui, and Iasi to the east of the country. Approximately 300 people were compelled to evacuate, with about 6,000 rural properties suffering damage from the flooding. The majority of the casualties were elderly individuals, including two women aged 96 and 86. Currently, the highest flood warning level remains in effect until noon. Isolated villages are predominantly affected, with people seeking refuge on rooftops to escape being swept away by the floodwaters. Upwards of 600 firefighters are responding to the situation.

11:59 Saxony: Elbe river peak surpassedThe water levels of the Elbe continue to rise in Saxony. At midday, the level in Dresden reaches 5.62 meters, as reported by the state flood center. Following the issuance of the second alarm level on Sunday evening, the threshold for the third alarm level (6 meters) is expected to be surpassed early on Tuesday morning. The anticipated peak level in Dresden could be reached by Wednesday evening. In Schöna, located at the Czech border, the third alarm level is currently active with an Elbe water level of 6.13 meters. However, the flood center anticipates that water levels will begin to decline in Görlitz, situated on the Neiße, by Monday. The highest point of a flood is called the peak.

11:33 Austria: Two more victims of floodingTwo more people have lost their lives to the floods in Austria, according to authorities. A 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old man perished in their homes in Lower Austria communities. Both victims succumbed to the floodwaters inside their residences. On Sunday, a firefighter lost his life while draining cellars. Due to persistent rainfall for several days, exceptional measures are in place in eastern Austria. More than 1,800 residences have been evacuated, and numerous roads have been shut down due to flooding.

11:01 Wroclaw issues flood warningFollowing severe weather and flooding in southwestern Poland, Wroclaw (Breslau), located in Lower Silesia, prepares for an approaching flood wave. Mayor Jacek Sutryk has issued a flood warning for the city on the Oder River. Measures include round-the-clock monitoring of dams, the management of canals, and the closing of dam crossings, as Sutryk explains in a Facebook video. The floodwave is anticipated to reach Wroclaw on Wednesday. Previously, forecasts suggested that the city would not be significantly affected. However, those predictions have since been revised by Sutryk. While the flood is not anticipated to be as high as the 1997 Oder flood, which submerged a third of the city, Sutryk emphasizes that the infrastructure has greatly improved, with new dams, retention basins, and polders. He hopes that the floodwaters will not breach the city.

10:35 Governor on Flood Situation: "The Crisis is Far from Over"Despite a short break in the rain, the flood crisis in eastern Austria remains highly volatile. "We're not done yet, the crisis remains serious, it remains dire," Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner states. On Monday, up to 80 liters of rain per square meter are expected regionally. A significant concern now is the dams. "There's a high risk of dam failure," authorities report. Essential services have ground to a halt. Over 200 roads in Lower Austria are shut down, and 1,800 properties have been evacuated. Many students and kindergarten learners are staying home, Mikl-Leitner informs. Approximately 3,500 households are currently without electricity. The extent of the damage remains uncertain. "The flood victims will undoubtedly receive aid," the governor promises. In Lower Austria, as much as 370 liters of rain per square meter have fallen in recent days - several times the usual monthly amount.

10:10 Rising Water Levels on Elbe River in SaxonyThe water levels on the Elbe River in Saxony are on the rise. As per data from the state's flood center, the reading in Dresden is at 5.54 meters in the morning. Experts predict that the 6-meter mark will be surpassed later today, which triggers the second-highest alert stage three. At this stage, flooding of built-up areas is a possibility. The alert stage three has already been achieved at the gauge in Schöna on the Elbe near the Czech border, with a water level of 6.09 meters. The Lausitzer Neiße at the Polish border also has an alert stage three, with water levels at 5.56 meters, just a few centimeters short of the highest alert stage four. As a safety precaution, a section of the federal road B99 in Görlitz has been closed, according to a police spokesperson.

09:49 Fatal Incident in Czech Floods, Seven MissingThe first confirmed fatality has been reported in the Czech floods. Authorities have also reported at least seven missing individuals. A man drowned in the Krasovka river in the Bruntal district of Moravia-Silesia's eastern region. Three people have also gone missing after their car was swept away by a raging river near Jesenik in the Hrubý Jeseník mountains. Their vehicle has not been located yet. Other individuals have fallen into different bodies of water such as the Otava River. A man from an old people's home on the Poland border is also among the missing. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala describes the situation as a "century flood" - a flood that statistically occurs once in a century in the same place. Previously, fatalities due to flooding had been reported from other EU countries (see entry 06:40): A firefighter passed away in Austria, a man in Poland, and six people in Romania.

09:17 Woman Falls into Neiße River in GoerlitzA woman fell into the Neiße river while checking the water level in Goerlitz. Preliminary police reports suggest that the woman lost her footing at the river's edge near the Parkhotel Merkur and fell into the river. She was carried approximately 700 meters downstream before managing to crawl out near the Vierradmühle weir. She is currently being treated at a hospital for hypothermia.

09:00 THW Prepares for Major Operations on Elbe and OderThe Technical Relief Agency (THW) is making plans for potential flooding in eastern Germany. THW department head Fritz-Helge Voss states, "We're preparing to deploy larger forces to the Elbe and Oder if necessary." Voss advises residents in impacted areas to gather essential supplies. Voss acknowledges that Germany has been fortunate so far but expects the rivers Elbe, Neiße, and Oder to flood this week. Over the weekend, the THW had around 140 personnel deployed in Bavaria and Saxony, including at the collapsed Carolabridge in Dresden. Voss mentions that this is the fourth significant flooding situation in Germany this year, and being prepared and investing in equipment is "necessary." "Ultimately, these are climate adaptation costs," Voss explains.

08:43 Polish Government Holds Meeting about State of DisasterIn response to severe flooding in southwestern Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called a cabinet meeting on Monday morning. Tusk has prepared a decree declaring a state of disaster, but the decision must be approved by the cabinet. Heavy rainfall in southwestern Poland, near the Czech border, has resulted in the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder, flooding. In the night, the town of Nysa in the Opole region was especially affected. Water from the river flooded the emergency room of the local district hospital, according to the news agency PAP. A total of 33 patients, including children and pregnant women, were evacuated by boat.

08:15 Bavaria: New Rain and Rising Water Levels ExpectedThe situation in Bavaria remains precarious in some areas, with more rain forecasted. The situation in affected areas has not changed significantly overnight. There is still no all-clear signal: The High Water Information Service (HND) anticipates rising water levels again with the beginning of the rainy week. The HND predicts rising water levels on the Danube at Passau, the Vils at Vilshofen, and the Isar at Munich. The situation is expected to gradually improve from Wednesday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), sustained rainfall is expected from the Alps to the foreland through Tuesday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 40 to 70 liters per square meter are likely, with up to 90 liters in stagnant areas.

07:03 Dam Collapse: Catastrophic Floods in PolandFollowing the collapse of a dam in Poland, inhabitants are bracing for the worst as the devastating floods push closer to the Glatzer Neiße area. Video clips showcase the raw power of the surging waters.

06:40 Flood Catastrophe in Europe: Casualties in Poland and RomaniaPoland and the Czech Republic are grappling with the aftermath of a once-in-a-century flood, while the situation in Lower Austria is equally dire following heavy rainfall. Regrettably, several lives have been lost due to flooding in various European Union countries: a firefighter in Austria, a person in Poland, and six individuals in Romania.

06:12 Evacuations Necessitated by Flooding in the Czech RepublicDuring the worst storms in years, unprecedented amounts of water swamped whole cities such as Jeseník in the Jeseníky Mountains and Krnov on the border with Poland. Jeseník required emergency services to save hundreds of individuals by boat and helicopter. Post-flood, there was potential danger of landslides in numerous locations.

05:49 Cruise Ship Passengers Stuck in ViennaAs a result of the exceptionally high water levels on the Danube due to heavy rainfall, numerous passengers on a Swiss river cruise ship are stranded in Vienna. The estimated 100 passengers and 40 crew members cannot depart from the "Thurgau Prestige" ship, which is moored to the shore, according to Swiss broadcaster SRF, citing travel agency Thurgau Travel. The gangway to the pier is submerged, preventing the passengers from disembarking. Reports suggest that other cruise ships are also stuck in Vienna. Thurgau Travel anticipates that local authorities will determine when the passengers can depart. According to passenger reports, they have been informed that they'll need to stay on the ship until at least Tuesday. The "Thurgau Prestige" was intended to travel from Linz to Budapest and back, but is currently stuck in Vienna.

The tempestuous "Anett", known globally as "Boris", has brought catastrophic rainfall and flooding to Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Romania, leading to at least eight fatalities at present.

