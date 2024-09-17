Anticipates a substantial increase in electric vehicle sales within the EU from the coming year, according to Thinkfabrik

According to research conducted by research organization Transport & Environment (T&E), there's predicted to be a substantial surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales across the EU from the following year. With the arrival of more budget-friendly models, electric vehicles are estimated to make up approximately a quarter of all new cars sold by 2025, as explained by Marie Chéron from T&E.

Initially, the percentage of EVs in new vehicle registrations had decreased and was at 12.5% at the start of 2024. Despite strong sales growth in countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy, this hasn't been enough to counteract the significant drop in sales in Germany, Europe's largest market. The termination of the environmental incentive for buying an EV and relatively high costs are believed to be the leading causes for the decrease in German sales.

Now, T&E points to a selection of affordable electric compact cars such as the Citroën C3, Renault 5, and Hyundai Inster. In a report released on Tuesday, experts anticipate an increase in the EV share, reaching 20-24%. However, ongoing government incentives, such as subsidies for converting company car fleets to electric or France's "social leasing" program for low-income households, will also be critical to reaching this goal.

The TE study, which was conducted by Transport & Environment, suggests an increase in the EV share, potentially reaching between 20-24%. Subsequently, T&E highlights several affordable electric compact cars, including the Citroën C3, Renault 5, and Hyundai Inster, as key drivers in this projected rise.

Read also: