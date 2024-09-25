Anticipated U.S. Disclosure of Billions in Aid to Ukraine Posts Congress's Inability to Incorporate Extension in Emergency Spending Legislation

The initial military aid package, scheduled to arrive as early as Wednesday, amounts to $375 million, as per defense officials. Following this, the value of the subsequent packages is anticipated to surge significantly, given the swift approach of the expiration date for the remaining authorization. Despite imminent announcements, the delivery of weapons will be held up due to depleting US stockpiles of weapons and equipment intended for Ukraine, as previously reported by CNN.

The Biden administration retains approximately $6 billion worth of presidential drawdown authority, enabling the distribution of weapons and equipment to Ukraine prior to its expiration at the end of the month. The Pentagon has advocated for Congress to prolong the authority into the subsequent financial year to maintain the US's flexibility in providing essential supplies to assist Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Internal opposition from the House GOP has hindered the inclusion of this language in the spending bill, according to a source familiar with the situation. The House Republicans' stance towards funding for Ukraine is deeply fragmented.

On Wednesday, the House is projected to swiftly approve the interim spending bill and subsequently adjourn until post-November elections. The Senate may take up this funding measure as soon as late Wednesday or early Thursday, coinciding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's expected visit to the US Capitol.

Zelensky has persistently urged the US and other nations to furnish additional weapons to Ukraine and has advocated for less stringent US restrictions on the application of its weapons against Russian targets beyond their borders.

On Tuesday, Zelensky addressed the United Nations General Assembly, asserting that "Russia can only be compelled into peace."

"This conflict cannot merely dissipate; calmness cannot be achieved by dialogue. Action is necessary," Zelensky emphasized in his speech.

Last week, CNN reported that the US was contemplating the declaration of substantial military aid packages designed for gradual delivery over a period of months. In the past, such military aid packages under presidential drawdown authority were often dispatched within days or weeks.

Given the impending expiration of billions in military aid, the US is expected to announce a comprehensive overall aid package and stagger the delivery of supplies and equipment over several months, transforming a temporary supply line into a more prolonged pledge.

"There is a clear intention to utilize every penny and cent of that authority," stated Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, during a press briefing last week.

The ongoing politics surrounding military aid for Ukraine has led to internal opposition within the House GOP, hindering the inclusion of necessary funding in the spending bill. The Biden administration's retention of presidential drawdown authority for weapons and equipment distribution to Ukraine is a significant factor in the politics of this situation.

