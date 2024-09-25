Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Anticipated Trump attacker to face further legal accusations, asserts Attorney General Garland

Further accusations against the individual suspected of attempting to assassinate ex-President Donald Trump during his golf outing are set to be brought forth, announced Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
The Martin County Sheriff's Department shared footage from body cameras capturing the arrest of...
The Martin County Sheriff's Department shared footage from body cameras capturing the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh on a Florida interstate, which occurred on a Sunday.

"The attempted murder on the ex-president is a despicable deed," Garland expressed during a press conference, revealing an antitrust lawsuit against Visa. "I'm relieved he's secure, and as I mentioned right after the incident, the Justice Department won't hold back on bringing those responsible to justice."

Garland revealed that recent investigations had unearthed details about the alleged assassination attempt, which have been included in court records for the detention hearing.

Furthermore, Garland addressed a statement Trump posted Monday evening, criticizing the federal government's handling of the assassination attempt investigation and urging the Justice Department to let Florida handle the case. Garland promised, "We'll endeavor to work together and receive assistance from Florida state authorities, all in accordance with the law."

Garland acknowledged the importance of maintaining political stability, stating, "Regardless of political affiliations, we must all condemn such acts of violence against our leaders." Later, discussing the ongoing investigation, he added, "Our commitment to upholding the rule of law in politics remains unwavering, and we will bring those involved in this heinous act to justice."

Read also:

Comments

Related

A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public