Anticipated Trump attacker to face further legal accusations, asserts Attorney General Garland

"The attempted murder on the ex-president is a despicable deed," Garland expressed during a press conference, revealing an antitrust lawsuit against Visa. "I'm relieved he's secure, and as I mentioned right after the incident, the Justice Department won't hold back on bringing those responsible to justice."

Garland revealed that recent investigations had unearthed details about the alleged assassination attempt, which have been included in court records for the detention hearing.

Furthermore, Garland addressed a statement Trump posted Monday evening, criticizing the federal government's handling of the assassination attempt investigation and urging the Justice Department to let Florida handle the case. Garland promised, "We'll endeavor to work together and receive assistance from Florida state authorities, all in accordance with the law."

Garland acknowledged the importance of maintaining political stability, stating, "Regardless of political affiliations, we must all condemn such acts of violence against our leaders." Later, discussing the ongoing investigation, he added, "Our commitment to upholding the rule of law in politics remains unwavering, and we will bring those involved in this heinous act to justice."

