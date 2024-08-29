- Anticipated temperature surge up to 33 degrees, boosting forest fire hazard amplitude

In Bavaria, the mercury continues to soar. After issuing a heat warning for certain areas on Thursday, the German Weather Service (DWD) predicts temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius for both Friday and Saturday, with minimal precipitation expected. Due to the heightened risk of forest fires, the administrations of Upper and Middle Franconia, along with the Upper Palatinate, have ordered aerial surveillance over the weekend.

As per the Middle Franconia authority, a large influx of day-trippers is anticipated in the forests and countryside during this period, specifically on the weekend. These flights will be conducted during the afternoon hours, when the forest fire risk is at its peak.

On board these aircraft are seasoned air observers from the fire department and forestry departments. Should a fire be detected, they radio the fire department and direct them to the fire site. The forest fire danger index within the Bamberg district is projected to hit a 4 out of 5 on Friday.

The government of Middle Franconia urges forest visitors to adhere to a few guidelines in order to deter forest fires: Smoking within the forest is prohibited from March 1st to October 31st. Moreover, grilling and lit cigarettes should not be utilized in or nearby the forest, and discarded cigarettes should not be hurled from vehicles. Vehicles should not be parked on meadows and forest trails due to the potential heat emitted by hot vehicle catalytic converters.

Visitors to Bavaria's forests in Middle Franconia should be aware that their administrative bodies have increased aerial surveillance due to the region's high forest fire risk. These flights, mostly conducted during peak hours, aim to detect any potential forest fires early and direct the fire department accordingly.

