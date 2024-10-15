In France, Paris FC's takeover by new investors is on the horizon. Jürgen Klopp and Red Bull are involved, which is causing a mix of feelings among fans. Due to their ownership of Leeds United, Red Bull would now be involved in football leagues of three out of the five major European nations if the deal goes through.

French football fans have been yearning for a genuine city derby in their top league for over two decades. Paris Saint-Germain last faced Racing Paris in February 1990, leading to Racing Paris's relegation at the end of the season. However, this long-wait might come to an end as Paris FC prepares to take on PSG, with the support of France's wealthiest individual, Red Bull, and the guidance of renowned manager, Jürgen Klopp.

Red Bull, in partnership with luxury brand conglomerate LVMH, owned by billionaire Bernard Arnault, intends to launch a new project in professional football shortly after securing the services of Klopp. Their aim is to transform Paris FC from a second-division team to a contender challenging the French powerhouse through financial backing and expertise. This deal, causing a stir among French fans, could be announced as soon as this week.

Will the deal be officially announced on Thursday?

As per AFP, citing a source close to the negotiations, the agreement is expected to be made public on Thursday. The Arnault clan is reportedly set to acquire 55% of the shares, while Red Bull gets 15%. The present president and shareholder, Pierre Ferracci, will retain 30%.

The deal leaves Paris FC fans in a challenging position. While they look forward to success, they are hesitant to compromise their values for it. Red Bull, as a brand associated with teams like Leipzig and Salzburg, is a cause for concern. "We don't want to become Red Bull Paris," said a representative of the ultras to "Le Parisien," fearing that it would tarnish their values. There are worries about "multiple ownership" and the potential for "conflict of interest" that could favor one club over the other.

"Optimism tinged with worry"

Ferracci has promised the ultras that there will be no renaming, but a substantial budget is guaranteed. Overall, the ultras' opinion is "optimism tinged with worry." And the competition? For now, they maintain their calm. "This is fantastic for Paris, fantastic for French football," said PSG's chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. According to Guegan, a new rival would compel PSG, funded by Qatari money, to run its operations even more efficiently.

With its ownership of English second-tier club Leeds United, Red Bull would then have a stake in three out of the five major European football nations. Klopp, serving in a strategic role as Head of Global Soccer, could also provide guidance to Paris FC.

The takeover of Paris FC by Red Bull and the Arnault clan could potentially bring Soccer's Bundesliga-style derby to France, as Paris FC prepares to face PSG. Despite the fans' optimism for potential success, there are concerns about maintaining their values and avoiding conflicts of interest due to Red Bull's involvement in other football leagues.

