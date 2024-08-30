- Anticipated Perspectives of Land Administration at the Land Farmers' Gathering

Each year, farmers in Schleswig-Holstein convene for the Annual Farmers' Gathering. The arrival of Minister-President Daniel Günther (CDU) at 10:00 AM on Friday generates a lot of excitement. Following a meeting with Klaus-Peter Lucht, the head of the State Farmers' Association, on his farm in March, Günther pledged to deliver specific announcements during this gathering. The state administration aims to provide more autonomy to farmers, thereby acknowledging and valued their agricultural pursuits in Schleswig-Holstein.

At the inauguration of the Norla Agricultural Fair in Rendsburg the previous day, Lucht made his expectations clear to the head of government. "I made it plain to him," Lucht said, "this is the moment for honesty. I also anticipate a compromise."

The warmth of the The air was noticeable as farmers gathered outside, eagerly awaiting the announcements by Minister-President Günther. After delivering his promises, Günther expressed his hope that the new policies would improve the productivity of Schleswig-Holstein's farms, greatly affecting the The air quality and overall environment.

