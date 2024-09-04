- Anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe Personages Yet to Make an Appearance

Following the launch of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019 and the supposed conclusion of the MCU's third phase, notable Marvel figures like Robert Downey Jr. (59) as Iron Man and Chris Evans (43) as Captain America retired their uniforms.

Now, phase four and the current, fifth segment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe offer an excellent platform to introduce captivating new hero figures. Some of these newcomers, such as Kathryn Hahn's (51) Agatha Harkness from "WandaVision" or Florence Pugh's (28) Yelena Belova and "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour (49) as Red Guardian in "Black Widow," have already secured future Marvel roles: Harkness will star in the spin-off series "Agatha All Along" on Disney+, set to release on September 19.

The Red Guardian and Yelena Belova's "sibling" will appear in "Thunderbolts," Marvel's anti-hero team film, slated for German theaters in April 2025. However, for the subsequent ten Marvel characters introduced since phase four, their screen or streaming futures remain unconfirmed.

Clea, portrayed by Charlize Theron

Famous actress Charlize Theron (49) entered the Marvel universe as the powerful sorceress Clea. In the climax of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," she emerges and requests help from Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, 48). Together, they venture into Clea's realm through a portal. The events following this remain unclear.

Marvel enthusiasts could potentially reencounter this intriguing new character in either of the two upcoming "Avengers" films, "Doomsday" or "Secret Wars." In the Marvel comics, Clea is actually married to Doctor Strange.

Dane Whitman, portrayed by "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington

In the divisive MCU film "Eternals" from 2021, "Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington (37) debuted in the MCU. He plays Dane Whitman, also known as Black Knight, and wields the potent Ebony Blade sword.

At the conclusion of "Eternals," a connection was formed between Whitman and Blade (Mahershala Ali, 50). However, the future of the new "Blade" solo film is uncertain – and whether Harington will reappear as Whitman in this project is still unconfirmed.

G'iah, portrayed by "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke

Harington isn't the only "GoT" star to enter the Marvel universe; Emilia Clarke (37), who played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO epic series, made her MCU debut in "Secret Invasion."

At the series' finale, which was also criticized by viewers and critics, her character G'iah became one of the most powerful figures in the Marvel universe. However, no new project involving her has been announced yet, and her MCU future remains uncertain.

Eros/Starfox, portrayed by music superstar Harry Styles

Musician Harry Styles (30) is a part of the MCU, appearing in the post-credits scene of "Eternals" as the Eternal named Starfox. Marvel chief Kevin Feige (51) stated about two years ago that Starfox, also known as Eros, would embark on new "cosmic" adventures.

However, since then, there have been no further official announcements from Marvel Studios. Harry Styles' acting career doesn't seem to be progressing after his reception in "Don't Worry Darling" and "My Policeman." At present, there are no film or series projects in development for the musician.

Kate Bishop, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld (27) starred as the widely admired character Kate Bishop in "Hawkeye." She is expected to succeed Jeremy Renner's (53) Hawkeye in the MCU and is recruited by Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani, 22) for the Young Avengers team in the closing moments of the Marvel flop "The Marvels."

However, a film centered on the younger Avengers heroes has not been announced by Marvel yet. Fans may see Bishop and her Young Avengers team in the upcoming two Avengers films.

The Eternals

The unique hero group from the Marvel cinematic film "The Eternals," which premiered in 2021, has yet to secure future MCU appearances. Prior to its release, Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao's (42) film fell short of expectations for a Marvel blockbuster with a worldwide box office of just over 400 million USD.

Currently, "there are no immediate plans for 'Eternals 2'" according to Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who disclosed this information a few weeks ago.

America Chavez, portrayed by Xochitl Gomez

The young Marvel figurehead America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez, 18) possesses the power to traverse the multiverse. She was one of the major characters in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

No further MCU appearances are confirmed for this captivating new Marvel character yet, but America Chavez could also join the Young Avengers and aid with her abilities in "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Introduced to Marvel enthusiasts in "Thor: Love and Thunder", the endearing MCU figure Love was brought to life. Originally taken under the wing of the divine slayer Gorr, portrayed by Christian Bale at the age of 50, she subsequently found herself in the company of the mighty Thor, portrayed by the 41-year-old Chris Hemsworth.

Representing Love on screen was Chris Hemsworth's daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, at the tender age of 12. The likelihood of her appearing in the MCU again hinges on whether a fifth "Thor" film will materialize, which remains unconfirmed. Previous "Thor" directors Taika Waititi, age 49, has shared that he won't be helming the sequel.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe also introduced the character Hercules, portrayed by Brett Goldstein from "Ted Lasso".

Hercules, the son of Zeus, became a familiar face in "Thor: Love and Thunder", brought to life by Brett Goldstein at 44 years old. A beloved character in the Marvel comics, Hercules' future MCU appearances are contingent on the possibility of a fifth "Thor" film.

