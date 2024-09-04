- Anticipated Largest Rooftop Procession in Regensburg Globally

September 22 is packed with activities in Regensburg: Approximately 1,300 dachshunds along with their human pals are anticipated to participate in the Dachshund Parade, with organizers expecting a significant crowd. Along the streets, about 10,000 onlookers are predicted to gather as these canine celebrities strut their stuff in the city center. Museum founder Seppi Kublbeck expresses his excitement but shares concerns about traffic, encouraging participants to use public transportation or park in garages prior to the event.

The registration deadline for the Dachshund Parade falls on September 8. Participants hailing from Germany and various countries including France, Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia, Russia, Brazil, the USA, Switzerland, and Ukraine have already signed up.

The organizers thank the local authorities, police, and a private security firm for their backing. To avoid confusion, they've devised a plan: Dachshunds and their owners can arrive at the Dultplatz from 11 a.m., where they will be divided into groups by regions and countries.

A testament to life's joy

The Dultplatz will serve as the starting point for the parade. The dachshunds and their owners will proceed over the Jahn island and the Stone Bridge, traversing the old town to reach Dom St. Peter. The parade is set to kick off around 1 p.m. The police will manage traffic flow, security personnel will accompany the procession and provide waste disposal bags if needed, and Domplatz will be closed for the parade's arrival, estimated around 2:30 p.m.

The makers of the Dachshund Museum aim to celebrate life's joy and highlight the cultural importance of dachshunds in Bavaria and Germany with the Dachshund Parade. Concerns surround potential dachshund breeding bans due to revisions to the Animal Protection Act, introduced in the Bundesrat at the beginning of July, which could reach the Bundestag in the fall.

A symbol of German heritage

According to Kublbeck, dachshunds embody German tradition. As such, the Dachshund Museum aims to apply for dachshund breeding inclusion in UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage. Additionally, if all goes well on September 22, the dachshund march could break a Guinness World Record. A notary will be present to corroborate any records.

Mayor Gertrud Maltz-Schwarzfischer (SPD) has taken on the parade's patronage, praising the Dachshund Museum as a city's unique, kooky, and scientifically sound attraction.

Kublbeck and Storz established the Dachshund Museum in Passau in 2018 and relocated it to Regensburg in 2023. They then onboarded Moritz Hickl as the business manager and now boast a 14-member team. Each year, around 30,000 global visitors flock to the museum, according to available data.

