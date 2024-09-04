- Anticipated heat and potential thunderstorms loom over Berlin and Brandenburg.

Today, the summer's final hurrah is on display: A powerful heatwave and potential thunderstorms rule the forecast in Berlin and Brandenburg, as per the German Weather Service (DWD). Overall, the sun prevails, according to their reports.

From Prignitz to Fläming, the skies will be overcast, with showers and thunderstorms lurking as a possibility. Temperatures will peak at a high of 31 to 35 degrees. As night falls, the skies will remain clear and dry, with temperatures dipping to a low of 16 to 19 degrees.

Thursday will continue to be sunny and dry. The heat wave persists - with highs between 31 and 33 degrees. Despite the scorching day, the night will see some cloud cover, but rain is unlikely. Temperatures will drop to figures between 14 and 18 degrees.

