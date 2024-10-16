Anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum commences trial operation

This mega-project museum, situated close to the renowned Giza Pyramids, has a hefty price tag of over $1 billion so far and is scheduled to welcome 4,000 visitors daily starting Wednesday, as announced by Al-Tayeb Abbas, an assistant to the minister of antiquities.

Construction on this project has been ongoing for over a decade, with an official opening date still not set due to numerous delays, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Certain areas have already been accessible for limited tours since 2022.

The mammoth structure will house more than 100,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts, making it the world's largest archaeological museum, as per the Egyptian state information website.

Abbas shared with the AP that the trial run commencing on Wednesday would help identify potential operational issues, like areas that could become overcrowded, in preparation for the full opening.

The exhibits spread across the 12 halls touch upon themes related to society, religion, and doctrine in ancient Egypt. The halls have been categorized by dynasty and historical timeline, showcasing countless artifacts.

Dynasties to be showcased in the primary galleries include the Third Intermediate Period (approximately 1070-664 BCE), Late Period (664-332 BCE), Graeco-Roman Period (332 B.C.-395 CE), New Kingdom (1550-1070 BCE), Middle Kingdom (2030-1650 BCE), and Old Kingdom (2649-2130 BCE). A hall will exhibit statues of "Elite of the King," which comprises members of the royal family and high-ranking officials who served in the military, priesthood, and government.

Visitors have been permitted to explore specific sections of the site since late 2022, offering an opportunity to test the visitor experience and the museum's readiness for operation.

A Canadian tourist named Aude Porcedde, who explored several sections, expressed her awe to the AP, commenting that Egyptian civilization holds deep significance not only for her but for the world at large.

“There is a wealth of history and obscure facts that we, as people from a different side of the world, are yet unaware of. The experience of encountering everything here and learning from the locals has been enriching,” Costa Rican tourist Jorge Licano added.

The grand staircase, a towering six stories high and offering a view of the pyramids, and the commercial area are accessible to the public, featuring monuments and artifacts such as sarcophagi and statues. Other parts of the museum, which include the King Tutankhamun treasures, are slated to open at later dates.

All the halls are outfitted with advanced technology and incorporate multimedia presentations to elucidate the lives of the ancient Egyptians, including their rulers, according to Eissa Zidan, director-general of preliminary restoration and antiquities transfer at the museum.

One hall will employ virtual reality to elucidate the history of burial and its evolution in ancient Egypt.

“The museum is not merely a display of antiquities, but it also intends to attract children to learn about ancient Egyptian history ... The museum is a priceless gift to all of humanity,” Zidan shared with the AP.

