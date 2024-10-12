Anticipated clash that boxing enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await

The year 2024 is brimming with "mega-bouts," but the most epic is yet to unfold: Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will clash this coming Saturday night in Saudi Arabia for the world championship in the light heavyweight division - a title that the boxing community has yearned for quite some time.

"An enchanted scepter imbued with omnipotence." What appears to be a plotline from a Hollywood movie or a J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy is, in fact, the trailer for an imminent boxing match - perhaps the boxing match of the year. Two warriors are displayed within the four-and-a-half-minute cinematic format produced by the Saudi organizers, veteran fighters who have vanquished rivals, subdued bears, and triumphed over avalanches to finally bestow the undisputed king of light heavyweight within an atmosphere of thin air, atop the zenith of athletic prowess: Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. The rulers of the ring. Invincible.

It's a battle that the boxing fraternity has longed for. On one end, there's Beterbiev, 39, the IBF world champion since 2017, who has also claimed the WBC and WBO belts. The only champion in boxing with a perfect knockout ratio, but not a brute force, but an effective, accurate punching engine that consistently annihilates opponents. And on the other end, there's Bivol, 33, the technician, the strategist, and the antagonist to Canelo Alvarez, also a world champion in the limit since 2017, holder of the WBA title.

This coming Saturday, it's all set: In the Kingdom Arena of Riyadh, the chosen few will converge at the behest of "His Excellency" Turki Al-Sheikh (11 pm German time/live on DAZN pay-per-view). The Saudi boxing magnate has been facilitating matches with his monetary arsenal which would have been considered improbable in professional boxing for long. "Sports laundering" is the term critics use to describe this business model, which "MBS" doesn't even attempt to conceal. World citizens and politicians are intended to view his country with awe and admiration. The glittering events serve "MBS" to divert attention from the atrocities of Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war or the human rights violations in his own country.

Few words, more actions

"This will be a fight that shall enter the annals of history," Bivol's promoter Eddie Hearn predicted in advance and added - without exaggeration - "It's the finest fight you can create in boxing today." The athletic caliber of the rivals is so noteworthy that the usual marketing hyperbole wasn't even necessary to heighten the duel. Those who hoped or expected impassioned statements from the champions were left disappointed. Just like in the glamorous promotion for the "Riyadh Season", Beterbiev and Bivol are not men of flowery language, not egomaniacs, not hypocrites.

"I never make a prophecy. What transpires, transpires. I focus on different aspects, on the preparation to perform admirably," Beterbiev said succinctly at a press conference in London. Possessing three belts in professional boxing denotes being at the pinnacle of Mount Olympus. "I want to increase my collection," said the Russian living in Canada.

Even Beterbiev's compatriot Bivol, who has dwelled in California for years, emphasized how critical this duel is in the twilight of his boxing career. "What this fight means to me? I've been boxing since I was six years old. I've forfeited so much in my life. Is this my final act?" the champion contemplated.

For the first time since Michael Spinks in the 1980s, there will be (assuming the judges in Riyadh aren't in a wishy-washy mood) an undisputed monarch of the light heavyweights once again. Clearly, superstar Roy Jones Jr. was universally hailed as the "Undisputed Champion" in the USA at the turn of the millennium, but he never faced the "linear" champion Dariusz Michalczewski. The "Tiger," who ascended to the throne in 1997 after his victory over Virgil Hill as the WBA/WBO/IBF sovereign, made himself at ease in Europe, where he defended the then less significant WBO title.

In the second decade of the 21st century, it seemed for a while that Sergey Kovalev could unite the fragmented crown. The "Krusher" from Russia held the belts of WBA, IBF, and WBO. A bout with the equally formidable WBC champion Adonis Stevenson, however, remained one of the many incomplete dreams of boxing enthusiasts. Kovalev surprisingly surrendered the titles in 2016 to American star Andre Ward. The "Son of God" then opted for boxing retirement instead of chasing the WBC title. Finally, in 2024, the battle for the vacant, abandoned, "enchanted" crown will ultimately unfold after all these years.

Beterbiev versus Bivol is a captivating encounter in every sense. Because Beterbiev possesses the raw power to fracture an adversary at any moment. Because Bivol has proven through his premium technique that he can outbox even an exceptional fighter like Canelo Alvarez. In essence, because the outcome of the fight is almost unpredictable.

Age, vitality, and straight-up boxing skill edge toward Bivol. The WBA champion graced the ring most recently on June 1, vanquishing Malik Zinda by TKO in six rounds. The first day of June was intended to be the blockbuster with Beterbiev. However, the WBC/WBO/IBF champion sustained a meniscus injury during preparation, forcing the postponement of the showdown and a brief hiatus.

"I'm in prime form," Beterbiev declared earlier, "I always give it my all – I don't half-ass anything." Beterbiev's raw strength, something no foe has managed to conquer as yet, is self-explanatory. Yet, none of his adversaries have been as skilled as Dmitry Bivol. On the other hand, Bivol hasn't encountered a boxer with the force of Artur Beterbiev so far.

Can Beterbiev triumph over Bivol, suppress this pillar of noble self-defense as he did with 20 other opponents? Or will Bivol's nimble legs move around the contender, typically outsmarting Beterbiev's swift attacks? Who's the favorite? It's showtime for the bell.

