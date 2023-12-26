Universities - Anti-Semitism at universities: exmatriculations demanded

In view of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic incidents at universities, the President of the Jewish Students' Union, Hanna Veiler, has called for students to be expelled. "There are hardly any consequences for such students. Anti-Semites must be de-registered," she told the German Press Agency.

"Anti-Semitism has already flared up at universities in 2014 and 2021 in response to wars between Israel and Hamas. But the extent since October 7 would have been unimaginable for us," said Veiler. "We can no longer carry on as before." The escalations now highlighted previous failings. She called for a strategy against Islamist groups at universities.

In addition, a rethink is needed in the fight against anti-Semitism:"Anti-Semitism is not a phenomenon of the past, we need action that is focused on the here and now," said Veiler.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de