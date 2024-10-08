Anti-police violence dismantles planned Pro-Palestine gathering in Kreuzberg

At a Palestinian rally in Berlin-Kreuzberg, disorder ensued as individuals hurled stones and bottles at law enforcement officials. The demonstrators aimed to force their way past a police barrier, and explosives were set off. Various individuals were detained, as confirmed by a police representative. "Due to the disorder, the gathering was dispersed," she clarified.

The cops broadcasted over their loudspeakers: "Community security is under threat." They specified the concern stemmed from the unlawful actions originating from the gathering.

Approximately 3,500 people engaged in the protest named "Demonstration against Genocide in Gaza," as per police details. Initially, 1,000 attendees were anticipated. The protesters started their march from Kottbusser Tor, eventually reaching Lenaustraße, which borders Neukölln. Originally, the path was planned to stretch as far as Neukölln's Arabic-influenced Sonnenallee.

The stone that was thrown during the disorder caused minor injuries to a police officer. Upon further inspection, it was revealed that the stone was part of a larger collection at the protest site.

Read also: