Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe stone

Anti-police violence dismantles planned Pro-Palestine gathering in Kreuzberg

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
In Kreuzberg, violent confrontations led to the dispersal of a Palestinian protest gathering.
In Kreuzberg, violent confrontations led to the dispersal of a Palestinian protest gathering.

Anti-police violence dismantles planned Pro-Palestine gathering in Kreuzberg

At a Palestinian rally in Berlin-Kreuzberg, disorder ensued as individuals hurled stones and bottles at law enforcement officials. The demonstrators aimed to force their way past a police barrier, and explosives were set off. Various individuals were detained, as confirmed by a police representative. "Due to the disorder, the gathering was dispersed," she clarified.

The cops broadcasted over their loudspeakers: "Community security is under threat." They specified the concern stemmed from the unlawful actions originating from the gathering.

Approximately 3,500 people engaged in the protest named "Demonstration against Genocide in Gaza," as per police details. Initially, 1,000 attendees were anticipated. The protesters started their march from Kottbusser Tor, eventually reaching Lenaustraße, which borders Neukölln. Originally, the path was planned to stretch as far as Neukölln's Arabic-influenced Sonnenallee.

The stone that was thrown during the disorder caused minor injuries to a police officer. Upon further inspection, it was revealed that the stone was part of a larger collection at the protest site.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest