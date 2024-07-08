Another weather record: June was the hottest since records began

According to Copernicus, the global average temperature for the year was "the highest ever recorded," with an increase of 1.64 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial times. While the thermometer in June remained near or even below seasonal averages in Western Europe, many other regions of the world experienced exceptional temperatures: Over 1300 people died in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj pilgrimage, where temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius. The Acropolis in Greece had to be closed in mid-June due to temperatures over 44 degrees. In Mexico and the USA, there was a deadly heatwave through early June.

In northern China, including Beijing, people were complaining about temperatures over 40 degrees. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country was hit by flooding. Kenya, Afghanistan, and Germany also experienced catastrophic flooding - another phenomenon that is being intensified globally by climate change, which increases maximum humidity and potential rain intensity.

Since June 2023, El Niño has contributed to the high temperatures, leading to warming of the ocean surface in the southern Pacific. El Niño, according to Copernicus climate scientist Julien Nicolas, cannot explain all the temperature record highs of the past months alone. As long as humanity continues to produce greenhouse gases, further temperature extremes are unavoidable, Buontempo emphasized.

According to reports, June 2024 was the twelfth month in a row to exceed the average of the pre-industrial era by 1.5 degrees. The international community had agreed in the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 to limit global warming to significantly under two degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial era. However, this average is based on several decades. Facing the advancing global warming, this goal is becoming increasingly out of reach, and a persistent crossing of the 1.5-degree threshold seems imminent.

