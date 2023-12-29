Maine - Another US state excludes Trump from primary election

Maine has now become the second US state after Colorado to exclude former President Donald Trump from the Republican presidential primary. This was announced by the responsible ministry in Augusta on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Trump's campaign team announced directly that it would take action against the decision. In Maine, the Secretary of State responsible for elections, Shenna Bellows, came to the conclusion that the former president's primary election application was "invalid". According to a constitutional amendment, Trump is "not qualified to be president". According to this, people who have instigated a "rebellion" against the constitution are excluded from elections, Bellow's statement said.

She is aware that no Secretary of State has ever denied ballot access to a presidential candidate on that legal basis, the Democrat concluded. "I am also aware that no presidential candidate has ever participated in an insurrection before."

Various plaintiffs in different US states

Trump's supporters stormed the House of Representatives in Washington on January 6, 2021. Congress had convened there to formally confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech. Five people died as a result of the riots. Trump is also facing charges of attempted electoral fraud for his actions surrounding the vote.

Based on these events, various plaintiffs in different US states are attempting to have Trump's name removed from the ballot for the 2024 presidential election. The 77-year-old wants to run again for the Republicans against Biden (81) and move into the White House.

Supreme Court must probably provide clarity

In the expectation that Trump's team would appeal, Bellows suspended her decision for the time being - as she did in Colorado. In that state, the Supreme Court also ruled last week that Trump was not suitable for the presidency due to his role in the storming of the Capitol and could therefore not take part in the primary. However, the American Center for Law and Justice appealed on behalf of the Colorado Republican Party.

It can be assumed that the question of Trump's participation in the election will ultimately have to be clarified by the US Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court in Colorado has stayed its decision until the issue has been finally clarified. Trump's name is therefore likely to be on the ballot for his party's primary in the state early next year.

Also on Thursday, the Secretary of State of the State of California, Shirley Weber, published the list of presidential candidates for the March primary in the large and important state - with Trump as one of the Republican candidates on it.

