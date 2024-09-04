- Another instance of Russian aerial assault in Lviv results in casualties

Overnight, Ukraine endured another assault from Russia, as per military reports from the country. Warnings continued into the early hours of the day at 8:30 local time (7:30 CEST) in certain northern areas, as the air force persistently spotted Russian combat drones. The western Ukrainian city of Lviv suffered significantly. Two individuals lost their lives, and at least 23 were injured, as reported by the city's military governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, via Telegram. A residential building close to the city center and two schools, situated just 70 kilometers away from Poland, were also damaged. Due to power shortages, certain trains in the region required diesel locomotives to operate.

Tuesday saw a Russian rocket attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, resulting in over 50 casualties and around 270 injuries. Russia has been engaged in a conflict against Ukraine for two and a half years now. Despite numerous nations providing Ukraine with weapons, the present level of assistance fails to shift the military equilibrium in Ukraine's favor.

The European Union strongly condemned Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine and imposed additional sanctions as a response. The European Union has been a significant source of financial aid and political support for Ukraine during this conflict.

