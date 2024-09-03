- Another explosive device from World War II successfully deactivated in the chemical plant area of Zeitz.

At the Zeitz Chemical Complex, another World War II explosive has been safely detonated. This bomb, weighing around 250 kilos, was deactivated during Tuesday afternoon's session, as reported by Burgenlandkreis. The discovery of this unexploded ordnance from the WW2 era marks the third such find this August, right at the site of the chemical facility. Currently, construction activities are ongoing in the area.

The bomb in question was reportedly uncovered last week. Subsequently, personnel engaged in construction work within a 500-meter radius of the bomb were briefly relocated. Fortunately, nearby residential neighborhoods remained unaffected by the necessary precautions. Most recently, another airborne explosive was successfully disarmed during Thursday afternoon's operation.

The construction team implemented safety measures to ensure the safe disposal of the disarmed bomb. After the successful disposal of the airborne explosive, the focus now shifts to establishing protocols for the disposal of all weapons found at the site.

Read also: