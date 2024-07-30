- Another explosion at a house in Cologne - police are investigating

In Cologne, there has been another explosion at a multi-family dwelling. The detonation reportedly occurred around 6:00 AM at a building in the Meschenich district, according to a police spokesperson. The ground floor was affected. A man is being treated medically but is not critically injured. It is possibly a case of smoke inhalation.

In recent weeks, there have been several explosions in Cologne, as well as in places like Engelskirchen and Duisburg. Preliminary police investigations suggest these detonations, along with a recent hostage situation in Cologne, are linked to disputes between drug gangs, including some from the Netherlands.

Concerns about the "Mocro-Mafia" gaining access

Explosions at house entrances are a common tactic used by Dutch drug dealers, often referred to as the "Mocro-Mafia". Michael Mertens, the head of the police union (GdP) in North Rhine-Westphalia, told dpa that "the Dutch drug mafia is already here, and NRW, as a transportation hub, is a key point."

However, the police stressed that the circumstances surrounding the latest explosion in Cologne are still unclear. Investigations are ongoing, and any potential connections to previous detonations remain to be seen, a spokesperson said.

The series of explosions in Cologne, including the recent one, has raised concerns about the involvement of the "Mocro-Mafia" in the city. Despite the latest explosion being linked to disputes between drug gangs, particularly from the Netherlands, the exact connection to previous detonations in Cologne is yet to be established.

