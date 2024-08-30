- Another Discovered World War II Explosive Uncovered in Zeitz's Chemical Industrial Area

At Chempark Zeitz, they've stumbled upon another 250-kg World War II bomb. As per the Burgenland district's report, this is the third bomb discovered at the site within August alone. Not too long ago, on a Thursday afternoon, they successfully defused a similar explosive. Construction activities are ongoing at Chempark. The newly found bomb is set for defusing at the beginning of the following week. No danger to the public was indicated, they stated.

The authorities have announced an immediate evacuation zone due to the emergency situation caused by the newly discovered World War II bomb. Once defused, further construction at the site will need to wait until the area is deemed safe.

