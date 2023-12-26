Skip to content
Another ATM blown up in Grebenhain

Vogelsberg district - Another ATM blown up in Grebenhain

For the second time in just a few weeks, an ATM has been blown up in Grebenhain in the Vogelsberg district. The crime took place shortly after 2.00 a.m. on the night of Boxing Day, according to the police. The perpetrators fled in a dark car. It was initially unclear whether and how much money was stolen. The bank with the ATM was badly damaged by the blast. The police are asking witnesses to come forward. An ATM was blown up in the Vogelsberg community at the beginning of December.

