Music - Annual charts '23: "Komet" hits the top

Old rockers are at the top in 2023: Udo Lindenberg - together with rapper Apache 207, who is a good 50 years younger - is at the top of the annual singles chart. The Rolling Stones are at the top of the albums chart. "Yeah, when the experts of the Panik family let the "comet" rise higher and higher, far beyond the stratosphere into space... Ey, that's madness!" Lindenberg was quoted as saying. "Totally flashed."

As expected, Germany's longest number one hit, "Komet", is now also the hit of the year. In the annual evaluation of the Official German Charts, the catchy song by the duo Lindenberg (77) and Apache 207 (26) made it to number one, according to GfK Entertainment. It was followed by the lovesick pop song "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus, followed by "Sie weiß" by the duo Ayliva feat.

Several records for"Komet"

"Komet", which was released in January, has been streamed more than 275 million times in Germany, GfK Entertainment explained. "With 21 number one weeks, it is the most frequently placed song at the top of the Official German Charts and with 42 weeks, together with "Ein Stern (... der deinen Namen trägt)" by DJ Ötzi & Nik P., the most frequently represented title in the top 10 ever."

Stones become album of the year in just a few weeks

The Rolling Stones landed in first place in the albums category with "Hackney Diamonds", which was only released at the end of October - it is the Rolling Stones' first complete album with only new songs since 2005. Mick Jagger (80) told Hit Radio FFH in an interview: "We definitely didn't want to make a nostalgic white-you-are-still-record, but something contemporary and modern!" This is why the collaboration with much younger musicians and producers was deliberate.

GfK Entertainment quoted Ron Wood on Friday as saying it was "an honor" to have landed the "Album of the Year" in Germany. "I hope you enjoyed it as much as we did when we made it."

The English synth-rock band Depeche Mode created the second most successful album of the year in Germany with "Memento Mori". Third place went to the US rock band Metallica ("72 Seasons").

German share of albums remains high

The most popular German-language albums of the past twelve months are by rapper Apache 207 ("Gartenstadt", fourth place) and pop veteran Herbert Grönemeyer ("Das ist los", sixth place).

With 64 productions, German-language acts occupy almost two thirds of all positions in the annual album charts. This has also been the case in previous years. The most successful artist in the pop segment this time was Roland Kaiser ("Perspektiven", 13th place).

Lots of Taylor Swift in the annual album charts

Superstar Taylor Swift - "Person of the Year" according to "Time" magazine - took fifth place in the annual charts with "Taylor's Version" from her previous album "1989"; Swift placed more albums in the Top 100 of 2023 than anyone else: seven.

Singles top 100 are much more female

With a total of six songs, the musician Ayliva was able to place more tracks in the year-end analysis of individual songs than anyone else. Thanks to Nina Chuba and Taylor Swift, the proportion of female artists in the single top 100 increased significantly: while only 13 tracks by female acts made it into the annual top 100 in 2022, this time there were twice as many: 26.

Single top 100 is also much more German

Overall, more than half (51) of the hundred most successful singles of the year came from German (or German-speaking) acts. In 2022, the figure was 42, compared to 39 previously. German-language hip-hop alone accounted for almost a third of all singles positions this year, GfK Entertainment reported.

In 2022, the controversial Ballermann hit "Layla" by DJ Robin & Schürze was the hit of the year. In the albums category, Rammstein was ahead with "Zeit" in 2022.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de