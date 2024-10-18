Annett Kaufmann experiences a disappointing absence from the climactic European Championship match in the mixed category dramatically

What a rollercoaster: The German table tennis tandem of Annett Kaufmann and Patrick Franziska fall short of the European Championship final. In a nail-biting semi-final, they managed to save multiple set points and match points in two sets. Unfortunate events transpired when they were in a tight spot with their own match point.

Table tennis whiz Annett Kaufmann and her mixed doubles partner Patrick Franziska missed out on winning the EM title but brought home the bronze medal instead. In a tight semi-final against the local Austrian sensation Sofia Polcanova and Robert Gardos, they lost 2-3 (8-11, 12-10, 14-12, 9-11, 14-16). At 18, Kaufmann had already made history in the adult category by reaching the semi-finals, securing her first individual EM medal.

"It's really tough and bitter to come so close, but afterwards, we'll realize that we played well and managed to win a medal," Kaufmann admitted, initially held back from celebrating her bronze: "I'm really proud of us."

Struggling in the initial stages, Kaufmann and Franziska found their groove against Polcanova and the 45-year-old Gardos, who is also a European champion. In the decisive set, however, they missed out on three match points.

Singles struggles persist

Before the semi-finals, Kaufmann, who is known as a veteran in doubles, lost in the round of 16, competing alongside EM runner-up Nina Mittelham against Swedish duo Linda Bergstroem and Christina Kallberg (1-3). Kaufmann will face Romanian Bernadette Szocs later today (at 6 pm) in the singles, aiming for a spot in the round of 16. Kaufmann has already won two team gold medals with the German women at the EM and all U21 singles titles.

The German men, led by defending champion Dang Qiu and veteran Dimitrij Ovtcharov, will also be tested in the singles this afternoon. Qiu and Benedikt Duda have already started their journey in doubles, successfully defeating Austrian pair Gardos/Habesohn 3-0. Andre Bertelsmeier and Fanbo Meng, as well as Yuan Wan and Sabine Winter, were knocked out.

